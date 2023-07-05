(Council Bluffs) -- Abraham Lincoln softball opens the Class 5A postseason Thursday night when they take on Urbandale.
The Lynx -- who have a regular-season ending doubleheader with Bishop Heelan Catholic on Wednesday -- have compiled an 8-25 record under first-year head coach Kristen McCoid.
"It's been a fun year," McCoid said. "Getting into coaching is something I've always wanted to do. It's been a learning year because it's always hard for girls to get used to a new coach. It's been a process, but there's a lot of good things we can take away. We've definitely been improving."
The Lynx's wins came over Thomas Jefferson (three times), Sioux City West (four times) and Harlan. Their three seniors -- Holly Hansen, Jazmyne Villalobos and Tana Witt have set the tone.
"We have a great group of upperclassmen," McCoid said. "They're great to work with. They step up whenever we need them."
Hansen and sophomore Hanna Ferguson have shared time in the circle this season. Hansen has a 4.35 ERA and 75 strikeouts across 99 2/3 innings.
"Holly struggled with injuries, but we've seen her fight through that," McCoid said. "You can't tell she's been injured. She just locks in and throws hard. She throws a lot of strikes."
Ferguson has seen time in the circle when Hansen has been out. Ferguson has an 8.64 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 98 innings.
Eighth-grader Izzy Miller leads the offense with a .250 average. Villalobos, Hansen, Jayden Hargrave, Lexie Pearce, Kelsi Nelson, Tessa Clifton and Allison King also contribute to a unit that hits only .173.
"We've struggled offensively, but we've had some girls step up in the last couple of weeks," McCoid said. "We just need to work on our power. When we've hit, it's been hard grounders."
The Lynx open the postseason on Thursday against Urbandale. The J-Hawks posted a 15-25 record in the regular season.
"They are in a great conference (the CIML)," McCoid said. "We need to show up with a lot of energy. Everything needs to click. Our fielders need to back up our pitchers, and we need those timely hits."
Hear more with McCoid below.