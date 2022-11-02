(Ashland, Neb.) -- For the fifth time in as many years, the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays (9-1) will make an appearance in the quarterfinal round of the Nebraska Class C1 State Football Playoffs, where they will meet Boone Central (8-2).
The Bluejays dispatched Auburn (6-4) by a score of 35-3 in the first round last Friday.
“I thought our kids came out and executed at a high level,” Ashland-Greenwood head coach Ryan Thompson said. “Auburn played very tough. We knew they would, we knew that they’d be ready and have a great scheme for us, so it took us a little bit to get going. Our kids kind of worked out the kinks and kind of took control when we needed to and finished out that game.”
As it has been all season, Ashland-Greenwood’s stellar defense was the main storyline to come out of the victory over Auburn.
The Bluejays held Auburn to just three points, making it the eighth game this season in which their opponent has scored 10 points or less.
“I think we try to keep it simple for the kids [on defense],” Thompson said. “We kind of have our simple reads and say ‘let’s go.’ Kids seem to really like that, flow around really fast and get to the ball in a hurry. It’s fun to watch them. I think they’ve grown more confident with every game we’ve played and they get more comfortable with what we’re trying to do. I give them all the credit. They’re the ones that have to get to the ball and they’re doing a great job right now.”
Offensively, a balanced attack led the Bluejays to a solid outing. Quarterback Dane Jacobsen showed off his efficiency, completing 10-of-13 pass attempts for 169 yards and a touchdown, while the running back tandem of Nathan Upton and Drake Zimmerman combined for 166 yards and four touchdowns on just 23 carries.
“We’re a team that wants to establish the run first,” Thompson said. “I thought both [Upton and Zimmerman] did an excellent job, and then [Jacobsen’s] decision-making was really on-point again. I feel like our kids just understand their jobs, understand their roles and are making great decisions right now, which obviously makes it easy for a coach.”
Those great decisions will need to continue, as Ashland-Greenwood will take on Boone Central in the quarterfinals Friday.
The Cardinals boast a similar defensive stature to the Bluejays, having allowed under six points per game in their eight wins this season.
On top of that, Boone Central has one of Class C1’s most productive quarterbacks in senior Alex Christo, who has thrown for 1,446 yards and 16 touchdowns thus far.
“[Boone Central] spreads you out really well and they’re gonna make you defend the whole field,” Thompson said. “You can’t take everything away, but we’ll try to limit a few things. They’re a big-play offense and we’d like for them to go the distance if they’re gonna score. We just don’t want them to get comfortable. It’s definitely gonna be a true test for us, we’re excited for the challenge and by Friday, we should have a good plan in place.”
The Bluejays have been in this spot many times before, but it hasn’t exactly boded well for them. Ashland-Greenwood’s last semifinal appearance came in 2014, despite having been to the quarterfinals six times since.
Getting over that hump is at the forefront of everyone’s mind, but the Bluejays will continue to stay relaxed and focused as they approach the final weeks of what is a long, grueling season.
“I think our staff does a great job of just keeping kids loose,” Thompson said. “Our goal is to keep it loose, keep it fresh, trust what our kids are telling us, trust what their bodies are telling us. Really, when you get to the postseason like we’re at right now, it’s a lot more mental than it is physical. As long as our kids can kind of repeat what we’re telling them and walk through what we’re telling them, we feel like they’re going to be just fine on Friday night.”
Ashland-Greenwood hosts Boone Central in the quarterfinals of the Nebraska Class C1 State Football Playoffs Friday at 6 P.M.
Listen to the full interview with Thompson below.