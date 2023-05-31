(Red Oak) -- Red Oak baseball is off to a 4-2 start behind a seasoned core, led by five-year starter Dawson Bond.
Bond has been a steady bat and arm for the Tigers through their first six games, which featured wins over Missouri Valley, Sidney, Creston and Atlantic.
"Coming into the season, we had five seniors and three sophomores with three years of experience," Bond said. "We're a veteran team. It's shown."
The Tigers' ample experience is something they haven't always had in Red Oak.
"I've seen it show in hard situations," Bond said. "Against Creston, we wouldn't have finished that game in the seventh. We've learned how to win in close situations."
Bond struck out 17 and allowed just three hits in Red Oak's 1-0 win over Creston last week. That performance helped him earn Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
"My fastball was in the zone right away," he said. "I got on top of hitters and got the curveball in for a first strike. It kept the hitters off-balance all night."
Bond's gem was his first pitching performance of the year. Last year, he had a 3.90 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings.
"I'm throwing a first-pitch curveball for strikes," Bond said of his improvements. "And I'm locating the fastball a little bit."
Offensively, Bond hit .556 with six RBI and three extra-base hits last week.
"I'm getting on first-pitch fastballs," he said. "In previous years, I took a little bit. I'm timed up and ready to hit anything. I'm not super surprised by anything I see. I don't feel anyone can overpower me at the plate."
Bond has the Tigers on the right path as they aim high.
"We know we can compete with anybody," he said. "We go into each game with the mindset that we're going to win. I know we're capable of a state tournament run. This group of seniors has thought about it for five years. It's just about execution."
Bond and his teammates return to action Wednesday night against Clarinda.