(KMAland) -- Clarinda is among the new teams in Radio Iowa's football rankings.
The Cardinals are at No. 9 in Class 2A.
Lewis Central is the top-ranked KMAland team. The Titans are No. 1 in Class 4A.
View the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 8-PLAYER
3. CAM (same)
4. Lenox (up 1)
CLASS A
4. Southwest Valley (up 3)
7. Mount Ayr (up 3)
CLASS 1A
3. Underwood (down 1)
5. AHSTW (up 1)
CLASS 2A
9. Clarinda (NEW)
10. Kuemper Catholic (down 1)
CLASS 3A
3. Harlan (down 2)
7. Creston (same)
CLASS 4A
1. Lewis Central (same)
6. Glenwood (up 4)
9. LeMars (NEW)