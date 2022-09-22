(Clarinda) – Following an 0-2 start to the season, the Clarinda football team has bounced back to win two straight heading into a big district showdown with Greene County.
The Cardinals opened district play last week with a key 28-7 win over previously unbeaten Clarke.
"It was finally good to see the passing game come to life a little bit," said Head Coach Collin Bevins. "We weren't able to run the ball effectively midway through the game, so it was good to see (Quarterback) Wyatt (Schmitt) throw the ball around a little bit and get a bunch of different receivers involved. It was also good to see us play as a team. There were times in there where we weren't moving the ball, and the energy on the sideline could have went down a little bit, but there was never a lapse in that and everybody stayed focused on the game."
Clarinda found some success through the air last week with Wyatt Schmitt completing 15-of-23 passes for 193 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, the defense shined, intercepting Clarke’s Jack Cooley six times and forcing a fumble.
"In the first three weeks, we had some guys being pretty selfish and not keeping their outside arm free as a backer or going over the top of pullers when they were supposed to go underneath them," said Bevins. "It was just little things that compounded into big issues. It was good to see those guys do their jobs."
Last week’s win moves the Cardinals to 1-0 in the district with Greene County looming on the schedule this week. A win against the Rams would put Clarinda in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot and a district championship.
"We discussed it just a little bit on Saturday," said Bevins. "The kids know it. It was kind of the elephant in the room a little bit on Monday in our team meeting. It was discussed a little, but from this point on we're just going to let the game play its course, and we'll discuss it again later in the year."
Greene County has opened the year 3-1, including a 30-22 win over Des Moines Christian to start district play last week. Junior Quarterback Gabe Ebersole has completed just 44% of his passes so far this year, while the rushing game has found its footing in the last two weeks.
"They're pretty balanced," said Bevins. "They tried to throw the ball quite a bit early in the year, and they've kind of switched things over to more of a run-heavy offense right now. They still have playmakers on the outside to be able to throw the ball around. It will present a good challenge for us defensively. We're ready for it. District 8 is a pretty balanced district right now. What better to open it up with a 3-0 Clarke team and a 3-1 Greene County team?"
You can watch Friday’s matchup between Clarinda and Greene County on the KMA Sports Livestream page at kmaland.com. You can hear the full interview with Bevins below.