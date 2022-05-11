(Shenandoah) -- Participants from the Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah, and Glenwood girl's tennis teams punched their tickets to Iowa City on Wednesday.
Clarinda's duo of Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole took first in the 1A regional doubles, with Red Oak's Tessa Rolenc and Merced Ramirez nabbing second.
While there may have been some disappointment in the way things ended last season, the Clarinda team says getting over that hurdle this year felt even more satisfying.
"It feels pretty good," said Hartley. "Last year didn't go at all like it was planned. So, we came in with a mindset-- a good one --and we finished how we should."
With a new year came a familiar opponent in the Rolenc/Ramirez finals matchup. Even though Hartley and Cole were a higher seed, Cole says they didn't make that a focus.
"That's how I saw us-- we were the underdogs today," said Cole. "We just wanted to play every point for what it was worth, and play our game and make them play theirs.
Even with coming up short of taking first, Ramirez and Rolenc say they're still right on track with their goal.
On the singles side, Shenandoah's Le Yuan Sun made it two in a row as she took first place and makes her return trip to Iowa City.
"I'm super excited to go to state again and grab that regional title," said Sun. "I know what's at state and I know I can play with them. That gives me a lot of confidence to keep working hard and try to get placed again."
Being one of the top players in the state, Sun says she knows she can't get ahead of herself.
"It's just really important for me to wipe my record and I'm at 0-0 every time and go in there and play my game," said Sun.
Taking second in the singles was Glenwood's Coryl Matheny. Matheny and Sun are no strangers to each other, which Matheny says helps prepare her for Iowa City. She also mentions her excitement to be moving on.
"Last year I was champion in Hawkeye 10 doubles," said Matheny. "This year I decided I wanted to do singles, and just the outcome again has done pretty well."
Check out the full interview with Cole and Hartley, Rolenc and Ramirez, Sun, and Matheny below, as well as the full results from the 1A regionals here.