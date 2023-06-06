(Clarinda) -- Clarinda softball is in the midst of one its best seasons in recent memory.
And senior Kaylah Degase has been right in the middle of it.
Degase is hitting .368 with 13 RBI and five extra-base hits in 38 at-bats this season. Her success has helped guide the Cardinals to a 9-4 start.
"I think our team has contributed (to the success)," she said. "We've played our positions, done what we're supposed to do and had each other's backs. I wanted to give it my all in my last season."
Degase had a big week last week. She hit .388 with eight RBI and three extra-base hits in six games. The big week earned her Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week.
"I got extra reps at practice," Degase said. "I went up there knowing I needed to get on base. I had everyone else's back like they had mine. Every time the ball comes out of the hand, I make sure it's somewhere I can hit it."
Degase's finest performance in a stellar week came Tuesday when she had three hits, tripled and sent in five runs in Clarinda's win over Atlantic. The 12-5 victory was Clarinda's first over their Hawkeye Ten foe in nearly 12 years.
"It was a crazy experience," Degase said. "I'm glad we won in my last year. We all made good plays and cheered everybody on. We have to have the energy we had every game."
Degase has seen the highs and lows of the Clarinda softball program throughout her five years. As the program has grown, so has she.
"My head space (has changed)," she said. "I think I can do it no matter what. It was tough. My first few years, I was in my head a lot. This year, I've taken that down and looked at it from a bigger perspective."
Degase and her teammates return to action Tuesday night against Creston. They have a busy week with matchups against Dowling Catholic (Wednesday), Glenwood (Thursday), Ankeny (Saturday), East Union (Saturday) and Knoxville (Saturday).
"It's exciting," Degase said. "I'm proud of everyone. We have to be there for everyone or it doesn't work. I'll give support and do my job."
