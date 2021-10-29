(Clarinda) -- Clarinda standout Logan Green will play Division I football with South Dakota State.
The Cardinals senior multi-sport star joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Friday to talk about his recent decision.
“It was a tough decision,” Green said. “I was hoping a week or two into the season (I would make a decision), but as I got it going I realized it was going to be a tougher decision. I decided to wait for my visits, and after that it was just what felt right in my gut.”
Green had long ago whittled his decision down to South Dakota State and Northwest Missouri State and took visits to both schools.
“I went down to Northwest probably three or four weeks ago,” Green said. “Then I went to South Dakota State the following weekend. I enjoyed both of them, and they’re both great colleges. I just feel like South Dakota State was a better option for me. Definitely not an easy decision, but it’s one I’m glad is made. It’s a weight lifted off my shoulders for sure.”
Green, who had 28.0 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season for the Cardinals, explained why he felt most comfortable in Brookings.
“It’s very warming when you get (there),” Green said. “The town itself, if you’re just going through Brookings, it’s a very nice place. It’s very comfortable when you get into the town. I enjoyed that aspect of it. The coaches are perfect. Everything matched and checked all the boxes.”
Green also had a chance to stand back and watch how the South Dakota State coaches interacted with their current team.
“It’s a tight-knit group up there,” he said. “I talked to Coach (Christian) Smith, the defensive line coach, on a weekly basis. He watches some of my film and tells me some of the things I could get better at. I’ve just really enjoyed (the communication), and that’s basically what we’ve been doing since the summer.”
With the final decision coming down to Division I’s South Dakota State and Division II’s Northwest Missouri State, it might have been hard for anybody to turn down the allure of a DI program.
“When I was making my decision, I tried not to make it DI over DII,” Green added. “On paper, it looks really cool, but it’s just like any other organization. You’re starting over again as a freshman and at the bottom of the totem pole. You’ve got to work your way up, and I’m very excited about getting the opportunity to prove myself again.”
Listen to much more with Green from Friday’s UFR linked below.