(Conestoga) -- Conestoga senior Haven Zimmerman will continue her track and field career at Nebraska-Kearney, where she hopes to hone her craft in the high jump.
"It's super exciting," Zimmerman said. "When I started track in seventh grade, I never mentioned going to college for it. I'm excited for this opportunity."
Zimmerman's junior campaign opened her eyes to the college scene.
"I was like, 'OK. I could do something with this. Colleges started reaching out, and my father helped me reach out to schools."
Zimmerman had a connection to the Lopers, which led to her commitment.
"My aunt went to Kearney," she said. "I've always known the school. I visited in the fall. It just felt right. I loved their track, program, campus and the school. I'm majoring in psycholog, and they have a great psychology program. It just felt right."
The psychology program is the main reason Zimmerman chose UNK over Nebraska Wesleyan, but she was impressed by the track program.
"I talked to their high jump coach, and he seemed to love high jump," Zimmerman said. "I think he's going to help me heighten my jump. I've never had a high-jump specific coach."
Zimmerman has a personal record leap of 5-foot-3. She hopes to better that at Nebraska-Kearney.
"In high school, I've always been above average at high jump," she said. "I'm excited to have better competition. I'm excited to see new techniques and learn more. I would love to reach 5-foot-6 or 5-foot-8. I think it's achievable. I just need to work on my technique more. Kearney is the best place for me to do that."
Click below to hear more with Zimmerman.