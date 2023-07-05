(Denison) -- They didn't have quite the consistency they strived for in the regular season, but Denison-Schleswig softball coach Kevin Dau feels his team has the pieces to turn some heads this postseason.
The Monarchs were through some growing pains to post a 16-17 record. They were 10-10 in the grueling Hawkeye Ten Conference, tying with Lewis Central for fifth.
"We've been up and down a little bit," Dau said. "We knew we were going to be young. We lost five seniors around the infielder and an outfielder, so we were inexperienced. Defensively, we made a few mistakes that cost us some opportunities."
Finding consistency has been a struggle for the Monarchs. That struggle has made the search for consistency an emphasis heading into the tournament trail.
"We talk about it all the time," Dau said. "It's not fun when you lose games. It's hard on kids and coaches, but all you can do is keep working at it and try to get better. We've done well in practices. It's just a matter of transferring that over to the games."
The Monarchs have two experienced pitchers: Claire Leinen and Norah Huebert. Leinen has been their ace with a 2.84 ERA and 169 strikeouts across 170 innings pitched, while Huebert has tossed 58 1/3 innings with a 3.00 ERA and 52 strikeouts.
"I thought that would be a strength," Dau said. "We lost (Leinen) in her sophomore season, so getting her back as a junior was good. We like their different styles of pitching. Claire throws harder and from the left-hand side. Norah is off-speed and has some junk stuff. I like what they've done."
The Monarchs offense hits .262 as a team. Leinen and Hubert have contributed to the battery alongside Ashlyn Herrig, Kiana Schulz, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Mayah Slater, Jordyn Linn, Kamden Bruhn and Chloe Mendenhall.
Herrig, the Monarchs' leadoff hitter, has been the straw that stirs the drink.
"It starts with (Herrig)," Dau said. "She has some good speed, so we can steal her or bunt her across. If we can get the leadoff runner on base, we can usually get things going in the right direction."
With the postseason beginning Thursday, Dau hopes his team can find the consistency they've searched for all season. If they do, they could surprise some people.
"We have potential to be a tough out," he said. "We just haven't been consistent enough. I think we've gotten better. We just need to keep things more consistent. If we put solid pitching with runs on the board and clean defense, we'll have a nice game."
The Monarchs open the postseason Thursday night against Carroll. The two squads squared off in a nine-inning thriller on May 23rd. Carroll was a 3-2 victor.
"We left about seven on base," Dau said. "Our confidence is there. We know we can compete with them. It's just a matter of what team we put on the field. If we do a nice job in the circle, limit the error and get some kids on base, I think it will be a good game."
Hear the full interview with Coach Dau below.