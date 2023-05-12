(Sidney) -- Avery Dowling starred on her home course to lead her team to a title on Friday while the Southwest Valley and Essex/Stanton golf teams also extended their seasons.
Dowling fired an 83 (44, 39) to lead a Sidney lineup that carded a 401.
"I feel pretty good," Dowling said. "I didn't have the greatest putting day, but my driver and iron worked well. I think I did OK. I knew the course better than most. I knew where to place the ball on my drive and how the greens roll. That helped."
Ellie Ward carded a 102 to finish fifth for the Cowgirls. Eve Brumbaugh posted a 106, Sycily Baker-Hall put together a 110, Eliah Pummel managed a 112 and Kiara Kersten launched a 143 in Sidney's championship effort.
"They love we got to play at home," Sidney head coach Janice Shanno said. "They had high expectations. It took awhile for us to get where we felt comfortable. We struggled a little bit."
Southwest Valley and Essex/Stanton join Sidney in the regional final. The Timberwolves advanced for the first time in 10 years after posting a 443. Miaya Fourez paced their efforts with a 108.
"Everyone's pretty excited, and yet I'm not sure the girls truly realize what an achievement this is," Southwest Valley head coach Cindy Drake said.
Essex/Stanton put together a 466 to take third. They advance because the host (Sidney) was in the top two.
"It feels really good," Coach Logan Sampers said. "I talked to every girl on the way there and told them to have fun. I had one returner from last year. We didn't have any real expectations except to do better than we did in conference. That turned into some good scores."
Leah Sandin led the Trojanettes with a 107.
Griswold's Joanna Reynolds (96) was the runner-up. Teammate Linsey Keiser (102) also advances after finishing fourth. East Mills' Mallory Lang (99) and Emersyn Burdic (103) extended their season with respective finishes of third and sixth.
Next week's regional final is Wednesday in Anita. Check out interviews with Dowling, Shanno and Sampers below.