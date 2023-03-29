(Murray) -- A tight-knit group has created early success for the Conestoga girls soccer program.
The Cougars are 4-1 with wins over Seward, Omaha Benson, Omaha North and Crete. Their lone loss came to Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.
"We're winning the games we're supposed to win," Conestoga head coach Anton Yost said. "That's always a good thing. We've got a strong core and some others that are coming along. So far, everything is working out."
The Cougars have nine seniors on their roster, many of whom have played soccer together since grade school. That chemistry is paying dividends.
"I'm fortunate to have a core seven that I've had since micro soccer," Yost said. "When you have that experience, it's everything. It's all repetition. Repetition is the mother of learning and the father of action."
Coach Yost's daughter Jameson -- a Nebraska-Kearney commit -- leads the lineup.
"She can play wherever I decide to put her," Coach Yost said. "She's a forward/striker for us. Strong on the ball, good leadership and she holds her head up."
McKaylee Madsen, Kylie Cook, Ella Wilson and Sydney Honaker have also contributed to the Cougars' cause, while Sophia Tegels is their goalie.
"My girls like to play fast," Yost said. "That works quite a bit, but we're trying to slow down and have patience. It works the best when the ball moves to the outside."
The Cougars have started strong, but they're far from flawless.
"There's always hiccups," Coach Yost said. "We're always striving to improve for the girls to have better touches. Communication and connections are the prime ingredients for soccer."
Conestoga returns to action Thursday at Nebraska City. They have a stern test Monday when they face undefeated Omaha Duchesne Academy, followed by a meeting with Omaha Concordia on April 6th.
"We're always improving," Coach Yost said. "Duchesne and Concordia are big challenges. We're a Class C school that plays in a Class B league. Some of those teams are very strong. We have to be more patient and wait for our opportunities. That will be challenging."
