(Auburn) -- The 2023 fall sports season is here, and KMA Sports is getting you ready with a 15-day Names to Know series, featuring athletes from the area you need to know.
After a breakout freshman season, Auburn sophomore Liston Crotty is ready to attack the cross country courses this fall.
"I'm excited," Crotty said on Monday's Upon Further Review. "I always look forward to cross country season and being with my team competing."
Crotty has been hard at work in the days and months leading up to the season.
"Our coach sets up practices every morning during the summer," she said. "We run in the morning. Now, we're getting into afternoon practices. We're just trying to prepare the best we can."
Crotty had a big freshman season, claiming sixth at the Class C State Meet while helping the Bulldogs finish second as a team.
"We had so many fun memories and worked so hard," she said. "It's fun to medal individually at state, but it was super cool for everyone to medal. We've worked hard to continue getting better and better every day. It's fun to be part of a team willing to work so hard."
Crotty's state medal earned her KMAland Nebraska Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
"I had to run my best," she said. "I used everything I had prepared for up to that moment. It paid off. It (state) was a fun race and a really good experience."
In hindsight, Crotty admits channeling her nerves was something she struggled with last year and hopes to combat better this year.
"I get really nervous," she said. "You never know going from junior high to high school how you're going to perform. I've tried to work on the (nerves). Having my freshman year under my belt really helps."
In a perfect race, Crotty emphasizes starting strong.
"It's about getting out and getting my spot early," she said. "I make sure I run the splits my coach wants me running, and I strategize the hills because you don't want to kill yourself on the hills. It's very strategic, but there's a different attack for every race."
Crotty hopes for another stellar season this fall.
"I hope to improve from last year," she said. "My goal is to improve each year and have fun. I'm excited to work with my team."
Hear more with Crotty below.
