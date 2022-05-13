(Denison) -- The Glenwood boys and girls track teams took home the 3A district 5 team titles in Denison on Thursday night.
The boys tallied up 186 points, as the girls raked in 176. Following up in both the boys and the girls team scoring was Lewis Central, as Atlantic, Harlan, and Denison all vied for the 3-6 positions.
The Rams got started right out of the gate, as Cody Krause took first in both jumping events. Krause won the long jump at 21 feet and one half inch. He then went on to take the top spot in the high jump, clearing 6 feet 2 inches.
"It feels really good," said Krause. "I injured my ankle about halfway through the season, so it feels good to come back and be able to win and go on to state."
Also making a strong appearance in the boy's field events was none other than Lewis Central's Hunter Deyo. The Iowa State football commit won the discus and shot put with throws of 156 feet 7inches and 51 feet 3.5 inches respectively.
"I'm stoked," said Deyo. "Last year at districts, I scratched all three in discus. I'm glad I could come back this year and place and go to state."
Deyo said he made a few points of improvement between last year's showing and this year.
"Just going faster through the ring for shot and discus, and keeping my balance and head and chest up and being able to put one out there," said Deyo.
As the running events got under way, it was Glenwood's Tyler Boldra that set the the tone in the hurdles. Boldra took first as part of the Rams' shuttle hurdle team (1:02.63), 110 highs (15.30), and second in the 400 lows (58.30).
Boldra's teammate Driscoll-Lee took a close second place in the 110 highs, which Boldra says always makes for some friendly competition.
Helping lead the way for the Glenwood girls was Zoie Carda. She was part of the winning 4x200 (1:49.79) and 4x100 (50.27), and second place sprint medley (1:53.50).
"I'm so proud of everyone on my team and everyone in my relay," said Carda. "It would not happen without them."
Not only was Carda happy with her supporting cast, but also with her growth throughout the season.
"Last year in my open 100, I was in 13.5's so now I'm in low 13's with a 13.03 today," said Carda. "In the 4x100, big, big PR today with the 50.27-- big accomplishment."
Working to keep Harlan in contention was the Cyclones' Kaia Bieker. Bieker played a hand in multiple relay races from two second place finishes in the distance medley (4:23.23) and 4x800 (10:26.16), and two titles in the open 800 (2:18.36) and 4x400 (4:09.91).
Bieker was able to take first in the 4x400 by turning on the gas right at the end.
"This is something we've been talking with our 4x400 for so long," said Bieker. "They get in position and I just catch up and try to hammer it out in the last 100. My mentality was that I was going to try and get those girls-- I've been trying hard all season to do that. I'm just so happy to just have my team and be able to push through and be able to do that in the first place."
Bieker says after two runner-up finishes, she was able to find her motivation to get that first crown and continue her momentum.
"Not that I wasn't trying to get number one," said Bieker. "But, with all the racing you kind of just have to not conserve it all but also keep in mind what you have to run in order to get that relay to state. So, that was something I was definitely keeping in mind."
Check out the full interviews with Krause, Deyo, Boldra, Carda, and Bieker, along with the meet results and team scores below.