(Glenwood) -- Coming off two straight blowout wins to end the regular season, the Glenwood Rams (6-3) are carrying momentum into their matchup with Spencer (7-2) in the first round of the Iowa High School Class 3A state football playoffs.
The Rams have outscored their last two opponents 113-21. Most recently, Glenwood picked up a 44-14 victory over Dallas Center-Grimes (2-7) last week in the regular season finale.
“I thought that was our best win of the year,” Glenwood head coach Cory Faust said. “No matter what the score was, I thought it would be our best win because DCG’s record is pretty deceiving. We knew we were in for a challenge and we weren’t guaranteed a playoff spot going in, so I was proud of our guys for coming out and really just playing well in all three phases and taking care of things.”
While the passing game has been Glenwood’s moneymaker for much of the 2022 campaign, the rushing attack served the Rams well against the Mustangs. Tate Mayberry rushed for a season-high 235 yards and two touchdowns on just 19 carries.
“We’d like to be able to do both,” Faust said. “We’d like to be balanced and run and throw. We know that Tate’s a really good runner and kudos to our offensive line. It’s a team effort. Anytime somebody stands out statistically, it’s because a lot of people are doing a good job. We’ve got some good players on offense and it’s nice when we can be balanced and do both run and pass.”
That aerial attack remains Glenwood’s strong suit. Quarterback Kayden Anderson shined as one of Class 4A’s most prolific passers throughout the regular season, to the tune of 1,861 yards and 22 touchdowns.
In the same vein, receiver Cody Krause has been one of Class 4A’s best pass catchers, totaling 705 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging a whopping 26.1 yards per reception. Payton Longmeyer and Renner Bardsley amassed a combined 51 catches for 711 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“Kayden’s got a great arm, he’s very accurate throwing the ball,” Faust said. “It’s also really nice when you’ve got good people around you. Krause and Longmeyer are super tough to cover. Those guys have some elite speed and different things they can do… and then Bardsley really developed this offseason. He can make plays and he’s really hard to cover one on one… I’m thankful they’re on my team.”
In the first round of the playoffs, Glenwood will take on a team with an entirely different offensive philosophy; one that the Rams themselves used to subscribe to.
Spencer, the champion of Class 4A District 1, runs the flex bone offense, which Glenwood ran during the first half-decade under Faust’s tutelage.
“Coincidentally, Spencer runs an offense similar to what we used to run, which is really tough to prepare for,” Faust said. “They do a really nice job. They play hard, they’re physical and it’s a unique challenge to get ready within a week, just to prepare and run scout teams and stuff like that, but we’re just really excited to be playing playoff football. We know everyone’s good at this point. We’ll definitely have our hands full with Spencer.”
Statistically, the Tigers are polar opposites of the Rams, having only completed 26 total passes in the nine regular season games combined.
But Spencer certainly possesses offensive firepower. Running back Adrian Carillo rushed for 1,032 yards and nine scores in the regular season, while quarterback Riley DeWitt totaled 637 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.
Limiting explosive runs will be key for the Rams to walk away with a win.
“For us this year, when we’ve played well on defense, we’ve limited big plays, so that’s gonna be big,” Faust said. “Especially with Spencer and the different things they do, if we make them earn things rather than giving them big chunks of yards, that’ll be important. It’s easier said than done.”
Even after an up-and-down regular season, the Rams would solidify themselves as a top eight team in Class 4A with a win over Spencer.
“[We have to] leave it all out there,” Faust said. “Nothing’s guaranteed in football. That’s been proven many times for us this year already, you never know how it’s gonna work out… just gotta give it your best shot and let the chips fall where they may.”
Spencer hosts Glenwood in round one of the Iowa High School Class 4A state football playoffs Friday at 7 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Faust below and be sure to check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.