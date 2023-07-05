(KMAland) -- Grand View University in Des Moines is the next stop on the KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview series.
The Vikings are preparing for the 16th consecutive under the guidance of a Woodley as Joe Woodley begins his fifth year as head coach after taking over for his father, Mike, in 2019.
"We had a fairly successful offseason," the younger Woodley said. "We haven't had much transition here in a long time. We've got this program in a spot that we feel is healthy. We've had a lot of guys here in the summertime. It's sometimes a challenge, but our guys have bought in."
The Vikings have gone 47-4 in Woodley's first four years. They've made it to at least the NAIA Quarterfinals every year and were national runners-up in 2021. Last year's Grand View squad posted a 13-1 record before bowing out in the NAIA Semifinals.
While the Vikings return many contributors from last year's team, the starting quarterback, Johnny Sullivan, has graduated. Woodley points to Jackson Waring -- a Des Moines Christian graduate and Illinois State transfer -- will likely be their opening-day starter. Woodley feels Waring's dual-threat ability could open up the playbook in their run-first offense.
"We haven't run our quarterback much because that wasn't Sullivan's strength," Woodley said. "Now, we'll be in a position to run our quarterback more. (Waring) is a big kid."
The Vikings beefed up their offensive line this year with the hopes it will aid their run game, which, in hindsight, Woodley feels might have been their downfall in the NAIA Semifinal loss to Keiser.
"Our identity wants to be to run the football," he said. "You have to run the football. In the semifinals, we didn't effectively run it and had to throw more than we wanted to. Our first two playoff games, we effectively ran the ball on good defenses. We're going to use the run game to set up our play-action passing. It's who we are and what we'll continue to be."
Defensively, the Vikings hope to replicate last year's success. They pitched four shutouts and held opponents to only 10.92 points per game.
"We played outstanding defense with the exception of one game," Woodley said. "It made us better and sharpened us. I thought we played great team defense. I think the defense is going to be a strength for us."
Woodley points to Lamoni alum Patrick Savage as a vital piece of the Vikings' secondary. Savage had 69 tackles last season.
The Vikings find themselves in the thick of the NAIA title chase every year. Woodley hopes that's the case again this year.
"The depth is there," he said. "A coach's biggest worry is keeping guys healthy. If we can stay healthy, I like the pieces we have in place to play great football."
Grand View opens the season on September 2nd against MidAmerica Nazarene. Hear the full interview with Coach Woodley below.
PREVIOUS REGIONAL COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
June 6th: Vince Fillipp, St. Ambrose University
June 7th: Patrick Daberkow, Concordia University
June 8th: Joel Penner, Dordt University
June 9th: Dan Pifer, Cornell College
June 12th: Reed Hoskins, Simpson College
June 13th: Todd Stepsis, Drake University
June 14th: Brent Barnes, Grinnell College
June 15th: Chris Winter, Wartburg College
June 16th: Brian Keller, Nebraska Wesleyan
June 17th: Joel Osborn, Benedictine College
June 18th: Jesse Montalto, Iowa Central Community College
June 19th: Matt Franzen, Hastings College
June 20th: Jeff Jamrog, Midland University
June 21st: Jeff McMartin, Central College
June 26th: Bodie Reeder, University of Northern Iowa
June 27th: Steve Ryan, Morningside University
June 28th: Marc Benavidez, William Penn University
June 29th: Kory Vaught, Ellsworth Community College
June 30th: Tyler Staker, Coe College
July 3rd: Joe Troche, Luther College
July 4th: Austin Dickinson, Buena Vista