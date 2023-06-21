(Hastings) -- The 12th stop on the KMA Sports Regional College Football Summer Preview Series ventures to Hastings, Nebraska today, where head coach Matt Franzen is gearing his team for another season.
"We're optimistic and looking forward to it," Franzen said. "Every coach in the country is optimistic because there's potential everywhere. Last season, we had a nice season. We feel that momentum carried through the offseason and into spring football. We're excited to get out and hopefully continue to build the program to what we think we can be."
The Broncos were 7-4 last year -- a five-win improvement from 2021.
"The biggest thing is the guys worked as a team and believed in one another," Franzen said. "My first year, it was a different feeling. We didn't have a lot of trust. This group bought in. That was the biggest thing."
The offense put up 21.3 points per game with a new-look offense.
"It was the first year of a new offensive system," Franzen said. "We ran our version of the spread offense. We were never really able to get on track completely. We threw the ball OK, but there were plenty of plays in the passing games we missed. We ran the ball well against some teams and struggled to run the ball. That was the product of a young offensive line. Offensively, we were OK last year."
The Broncos will have a new quarterback this year. Eli Nappe is the lone holdover from last year's roster. He'll vie for the job against some incoming freshman.
"That will be a fierce competition," Franzen said. "It may be a position where we end up investing in a young quarterback. When you do that, you pick and choose the things you want to do on offense and develop. The quarterback (position) remains to be seen."
Defense was a strength for the Broncos last season, as they held opponents to 20 points or less seven times.
"We switched to a 3-4 scheme last year," Franzen said. "That was good for us. It fit our personnel, coaching staff and philosophy better. We feel our strength will be in the defensive line. We didn't have much depth last year, but we have some young guys ready to contribute."
Last year was a great building block for the Broncos. Franzen hopes they can find more success in his third year at the helm.
"To be a true contender, we have to score more points," he said. "The offense is designed to score a lot of points. Last year, we were inconsistent with that so we need to be more consistent. If we do that, I think we can take the next step."
Hastings opens the season August 26th at Peru State.
Hear the full interview with Franzen below.
