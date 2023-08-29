KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) – The top teams are still the same while eight new teams have joined the latest KMA Sports State Football Rankings.

Check out the full rankings below.

8-PLAYER

Last Week’s Rankings:

1. Remsen, St. Mary's (vs. Harris-Lake Park) – Won 28-7

2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (vs. No. 6 Don Bosco) – Won 34-21

3. Central City (vs. No. 7 Winfield-Mt. Union) – Lost 44-36

4. WACO, Wayland (vs. No. 8 Fremont-Mills) -- Won 26-20

5. Lenox (at Stanton) – Won 54-16

6. Don Bosco (at No. 2 Gladbrook-Reinbeck) – Lost 34-21

7. Winfield-Mt. Union (at No. 3 Central City) – Won 44-36

8. Fremont-Mills (vs. No. 4 WACO, Wayland) -- Lost 20-26

9. Newell-Fonda (vs. West Bend-Mallard) – Lost 44-16

10. CAM (at Audubon) – Won 42-12

This Week’s Rankings:

1 Remsen, St. Marys (1-0), LW: 1, This Week -- at Siouxland Christian

2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0), LW: 2, This Week -- vs. Tripoli

3. Winfield-Mt. Union (1-0), LW: 7, This Week -- at New London

4. WACO, Wayland (1-0), LW: 4, This Week -- vs. Iowa Valley

5. Lenox (1-0), LW: 5, This Week -- vs. No. 10 Fremont-Mills

6. Central City (0-1), LW: 3, This Week -- vs. Springville

7. CAM (1-0), LW: 10, This Week vs. Griswold

8. Don Bosco (0-1), LW: 6, This Week -- at Central Elkader

9. West Bend-Mallard (1-0), LW: NR, This Week -- vs. Bishop Garrigan

10. Fremont-Mills (0-1), LW: 8, This Week -- at No. 5 Lenox

The top two stay the same while Winfield-Mt. Union and CAM are also big movers. Central City, Don Bosco and Fremont-Mills stay in after losses while West Bend-Mallard is the only new team, replacing Newell-Fonda, who they rolled.

CLASS A

Last Week’s Rankings:

1. West Hancock (vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) – Won 55-6

2. Lynnville-Sully (vs. Danville) – Won 54-13

3. Woodbury Central (vs. Lawton-Bronson) – Won 27-24

4. East Buchanan (vs. Sumner-Fredricksburg) – Lost 18-12

5. Columbus (at Mediapolis) – Lost 33-7

6. St. Ansgar (vs. 2A No. 7 Osage) – Won 25-24

7. North Linn (at Alburnett) – Won 23-7

8. Nashua-Plainfield (at Postville) – Won 46-0

9. Logan-Magnolia (at Missouri Valley) – Won 29-8

10. Southwest Valley (vs. Red Oak) – Won 34-31

This Week’s Rankings:

1 West Hancock (1-0), LW: 1, This Week -- at Belmond-Klemme

2. Lynnville Sully (1-0), LW: 2, This Week – vs. North Mahaska

3. Woodbury Central (1-0), LW: 3, This Week -- vs. Westwood

4. St. Ansgar (1-0), LW: 6, This Week -- at North Union

5. North Linn (1-0), LW: 7, This Week -- at Postville

6. Nashua-Plainfield (1-0), LW: 8, This Week -- vs. North Tama

7. East Buchanan (0-1), LW: 4, This Week --at Bellevue

8. Logan-Magnolia (1-0), LW: 8, This Week -- at Kingsley-Pierson

9. Columbus (0-1), LW: 5, This Week -- at Wapello

10. Southwest Valley (1-0), LW: 10, This Week -- vs. South Central Calhoun

No change in the top three. St. Ansgar, North Linn, Nashua-Plainfield and Logan-Magnolia moved up. East Buchanan and Columbus stay in the top 10 despite losses.

CLASS 1A

Last Week’s Rankings:

1. Grundy Center (at Dike-New Hartford) – Won 7-6

2. MFL, MarMac (vs. Crestwood) – Won 35-0

3. West Sioux (vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn) – Won 51-7

4. Underwood (vs. 2A No. 1 Van Meter) – Lost 21-14

5. Columbus Catholic (at Beckman Catholic) – Won 37-0

6. South Hamilton (vs. South Hardin) – Won 20-14

7. Sigourney-Keota (at PCM) – Lost 22-15

8. AHSTW (vs. Tri-Center) – Won 64-27

9. Iowa City, Regina (vs. West Liberty) – Won 44-6

10. West Branch (at 3A No. 3 Williamsburg) – Lost 42-14

This Week’s Rankings:

1 Grundy Center (1-0), LW: 1, This Week -- vs. Aplington-Parkersburg

2. MFL, MarMac (1-0), LW: 2, This Week -- at Waukon

3. West Sioux (1-0), LW: 3, This Week -- vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)

4. Underwood (0-1), LW: 4, This Week -- at Kuemper Catholic

5. Columbus Catholic (1-0), LW: 5, This Week -- vs. Durant

6. South Hamilton (1-0), LW: 6, This Week -- at 2A No. 10 West Marshall

7. AHSTW (1-0), LW: 8, This Week -- at Riverside

8. Iowa City, Regina (1-0), LW: 9, This Week – vs. Mid-Prairie

9. Pella Christian (1-0), LW: NR, This Week – vs. PCM

10. Sigourney-Keota (0-1), LW: 7, This Week – vs. 2A No. 8 Mediapolis

No change in the top six while AHSTW and Iowa City, Regina moved up. Pella Christian is new to the rankings, and Sigourney-Keota stays in the top 10 after a close loss to PCM. West Branch slips out after a loss to Williamsburg.

CLASS 2A

Last Week’s Rankings:

1. Van Meter (at 1A No. 4 Underwood) – Won 21-14

2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (vs. Emmetsburg) – Won 48-8

3. Spirit Lake (at Algona) – Won 30-22

4. Western Christian (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) – Won 27-6

5. Monticello (at 3A No. 2 Mount Vernon) -- Lost 35-6

6. Greene County (at Carroll) – Lost 20-0

7. Osage (at A No. 6 Saint Ansgar) – Lost 25-24

8. West Lyon (at Sioux Center) – Won 14-2

9. West Marshall (vs. 3A No. 8 Nevada) – Lost 31-0

10. Kuemper Catholic (at Bishop Heelan Catholic) – Lost 22-19

This Week’s Rankings:

1 Van Meter (1-0), LW:1, This Week – vs. Des Moines Christian

2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (1-0), LW: 2, This Week – vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (at Northwestern College)

3. Spirit Lake (1-0), LW: 3, This Week – vs. Sioux Center

4. Western Christian (1-0), LW: 4, This Week – vs. Hinton

5. West Lyon (1-0), LW: 8, This Week – vs. Lawton-Bronson

6. Monticello (0-1), LW: 5, This Week – vs. Beckman Catholic

7. Osage (0-1), LW: 7, This Week – vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

8. Mediapolis (1-0), LW: NR, This Week – vs. 1A No. 10 Sigourney-Keota

9. Greene County (0-1), LW: 6), This Week – vs. Perry

10. West Marshall (0-1), LW: 9, This Week – at 1A No. 6 South Hamilton

Top four stay put while West Lyon is a big mover. Monticello and West Marshall goes down one, and Osage stayed put after their defeat. Greene County also stays put after a loss. Mediapolis is the only new team, replacing Kuemper Catholic.

CLASS 3A

Last Week’s Rankings:

1. Harlan (at 4A No. 2 Lewis Central) – Lost 20-21

2. Mount Vernon (at 2A No. 5 Monticello) – Won 35-6

3. Williamsburg (at 1A No. 10 West Branch) -- Won 42-14

4. Solon (at Assumption) – Lost 34-7

5. Humboldt (vs. Spencer) – Won 20-3

6. Webster City (vs. Fort Dodge) – Won 35-28

7. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (at Iowa Falls-Alden) – Won 42-20

8. Nevada (at 2A No. 9 West Marshall) -- Won 31-0

9. Creston (vs. Winterset) – Won 36-17

10. Dubuque Wahlert (vs. Camanche at Loras College) – Won 48-12

This Week’s Rankings:

1 Harlan (0-1), LW: 1, This Week – at Denison-Schleswig

2. Mount Vernon (1-0), LW: 2, This Week – at Union

3. Williamsburg (1-0), LW: 3, This Week – at 4A No. 1 Xavier

4. Humboldt (1-0), LW: 4, LW: This Week – at Ballard

5. Webster City (1-0), LW: 6, This Week – at Spencer

6. Assumption (1-0), LW: NR, This Week -- at Davenport North

7. Nevada (1-0), LW: 8, This Week – vs. Roland-Story

8. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-0) LW: 7, This Week – at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

9. Creston (1-0), LW: 9, This Week – at 4A No. 2 Lewis Central

10. Dubuque Wahlert (1-0), LW: 10, This Week – at 4A No. 5 Western Dubuque

I had a lengthy debate with myself about whether or not to drop Harlan for a one-point loss to the 4A No. 2 team but ultimately went against it. No change in the top four while Webster City, Nevada and Hampton-Dumont-CAL move up. Assumption is in after their convincing win over Solon, and Solon falls out.

CLASS 4A

Last Week’s Rankings:

1. Cedar Rapids, Xavier (at 4A No. 7 Waverly-Shell Rock) – Won 41-6

2. Lewis Central (3A No. 1 Harlan) – Won 21-20

3. ADM (at 4A No. 8 Newton) – Won 49-21

4. North Scott (vs. Central DeWitt) – Won 34-7

5. Bondurant-Farrar (vs. North Polk) – Lost 43-39

6. Western Dubuque (at West Delaware) – Won 61-27

7. Waverly-Shell Rock (vs. 4A No. 1 Cedar Rapids, Xavier – Lost 41-6

8. Newton (vs. 4A No. 3 ADM) – Lost 49-21

9. Carlisle (vs. Norwalk) – Lost 52-32

10. Glenwood (vs. Sioux City East) – Won 28-24

This Week’s Rankings:

1 Cedar Rapids, Xavier (1-0), LW: 1 – This Week – vs. 3A No. 3 Williamsburg

2. Lewis Central (1-0), LW :2 – This Week – vs. 3A No. 9 Creston

3. ADM (1-0), LW: 3 – This Week – at Winterset

4. North Scott (1-0), LW: 4, This Week – vs. 4A No. 8 Waverly-Shell Rock

5. Western Dubuque (1-0), LW: 5, This Week – vs. No. 10 Dubuque Wahlert

6. North Polk (1-0), LW: NR, This Week – vs. Carlisle

7. Glenwood (1-0), LW: 10, This Week – at Atlantic

8. Waverly-Shell Rock (0-1), LW: 7, This Week – at 4A No. 4 North Scott

9. Indianola (1-0), LW: NR, This Week – at Norwalk

10. Bondurant-Farrar (0-1), LW: 5, This Week – at Grinnell

No change in the top five but the bottom five had a lot of movement. North Polk and Indianola are new while Glenwood moved up. Waverly-Shell Rock and Bondurant-Farrar move down, but stay in after losses. Carlisle and Newton drop out.

CLASS 5A

Last Week’s Rankings:

1. Southeast Polk (at 5A No. 3 WDM Valley) – Won 24-18

2. Dowling Catholic (at 5A No. 7 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy -- Saturday) – Won 38-21

3. WDM Valley (vs. 5A No. 1 Southeast Polk) – Lost 24-18

4. Cedar Falls (at Cedar Rapids, Prairie) – Lost 20-17

5. Johnston (vs. 5A No. 9 Waukee Northwest) – Won 23-17

6. Pleasant Valley (at Bettendorf) – Won 30-10

7. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (vs 5A No. 2 Dowling Catholic -- Saturday) – Lost 38-21

8. Iowa City, City High (vs. Joliet Catholic (IL) – Lost 48-13

9. Waukee Northwest (at 5A No. 5 Johnson) – Lost 23-17

10. Ankeny (vs. Ankeny Centennial) – Won 39-38

This Week’s Rankings:

1 Southeast Polk (1-0), LW: 1, This Week – at 5A No. 5 Ankeny

2. Dowling Catholic (1-0), LW: 2, This Week – at 5A No. 4 WDM Valley

3. Johnston (1-0), LW: 5, This Week – at 5A No. 8 Cedar Falls

4. WDM Valley (0-1), LW: 3, This Week – vs. 5A No. 2 Dowling Catholic

5. Ankeny (1-0), LW: 10, This Week – vs. 5A No. 1 Southeast Polk

6. Cedar Rapids, Prairie (1-0), LW: NR, This Week – vs. Dubuque Senior

7. Waukee (1-0), LW: NR, This Week – at Waukee Northwest

8. Cedar Falls (0-1), LW: 4, This Week – vs. 5A No. 3 Johnston

9. Iowa City, City High (0-1), LW: 8 – at Iowa City Liberty

10. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (0-1), LW: 7 – vs. Dubuque Senior

Southeast Polk & Dowling Catholic stay in the top two spots while Johnston and Ankeny were big movers. Waukee & Cedar Rapids, Prairie are in for Waukee Northwest & Pleasant Valley. Cedar Falls, Iowa City, City High and Cedar Rapids, Kennedy stay in after losses. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.