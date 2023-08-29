(KMAland) – The top teams are still the same while eight new teams have joined the latest KMA Sports State Football Rankings.
Check out the full rankings below.
8-PLAYER
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. Remsen, St. Mary's (vs. Harris-Lake Park) – Won 28-7
2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (vs. No. 6 Don Bosco) – Won 34-21
3. Central City (vs. No. 7 Winfield-Mt. Union) – Lost 44-36
4. WACO, Wayland (vs. No. 8 Fremont-Mills) -- Won 26-20
5. Lenox (at Stanton) – Won 54-16
6. Don Bosco (at No. 2 Gladbrook-Reinbeck) – Lost 34-21
7. Winfield-Mt. Union (at No. 3 Central City) – Won 44-36
8. Fremont-Mills (vs. No. 4 WACO, Wayland) -- Lost 20-26
9. Newell-Fonda (vs. West Bend-Mallard) – Lost 44-16
10. CAM (at Audubon) – Won 42-12
This Week’s Rankings:
1 Remsen, St. Marys (1-0), LW: 1, This Week -- at Siouxland Christian
2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1-0), LW: 2, This Week -- vs. Tripoli
3. Winfield-Mt. Union (1-0), LW: 7, This Week -- at New London
4. WACO, Wayland (1-0), LW: 4, This Week -- vs. Iowa Valley
5. Lenox (1-0), LW: 5, This Week -- vs. No. 10 Fremont-Mills
6. Central City (0-1), LW: 3, This Week -- vs. Springville
7. CAM (1-0), LW: 10, This Week vs. Griswold
8. Don Bosco (0-1), LW: 6, This Week -- at Central Elkader
9. West Bend-Mallard (1-0), LW: NR, This Week -- vs. Bishop Garrigan
10. Fremont-Mills (0-1), LW: 8, This Week -- at No. 5 Lenox
The top two stay the same while Winfield-Mt. Union and CAM are also big movers. Central City, Don Bosco and Fremont-Mills stay in after losses while West Bend-Mallard is the only new team, replacing Newell-Fonda, who they rolled.
CLASS A
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. West Hancock (vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura) – Won 55-6
2. Lynnville-Sully (vs. Danville) – Won 54-13
3. Woodbury Central (vs. Lawton-Bronson) – Won 27-24
4. East Buchanan (vs. Sumner-Fredricksburg) – Lost 18-12
5. Columbus (at Mediapolis) – Lost 33-7
6. St. Ansgar (vs. 2A No. 7 Osage) – Won 25-24
7. North Linn (at Alburnett) – Won 23-7
8. Nashua-Plainfield (at Postville) – Won 46-0
9. Logan-Magnolia (at Missouri Valley) – Won 29-8
10. Southwest Valley (vs. Red Oak) – Won 34-31
This Week’s Rankings:
1 West Hancock (1-0), LW: 1, This Week -- at Belmond-Klemme
2. Lynnville Sully (1-0), LW: 2, This Week – vs. North Mahaska
3. Woodbury Central (1-0), LW: 3, This Week -- vs. Westwood
4. St. Ansgar (1-0), LW: 6, This Week -- at North Union
5. North Linn (1-0), LW: 7, This Week -- at Postville
6. Nashua-Plainfield (1-0), LW: 8, This Week -- vs. North Tama
7. East Buchanan (0-1), LW: 4, This Week --at Bellevue
8. Logan-Magnolia (1-0), LW: 8, This Week -- at Kingsley-Pierson
9. Columbus (0-1), LW: 5, This Week -- at Wapello
10. Southwest Valley (1-0), LW: 10, This Week -- vs. South Central Calhoun
No change in the top three. St. Ansgar, North Linn, Nashua-Plainfield and Logan-Magnolia moved up. East Buchanan and Columbus stay in the top 10 despite losses.
CLASS 1A
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. Grundy Center (at Dike-New Hartford) – Won 7-6
2. MFL, MarMac (vs. Crestwood) – Won 35-0
3. West Sioux (vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn) – Won 51-7
4. Underwood (vs. 2A No. 1 Van Meter) – Lost 21-14
5. Columbus Catholic (at Beckman Catholic) – Won 37-0
6. South Hamilton (vs. South Hardin) – Won 20-14
7. Sigourney-Keota (at PCM) – Lost 22-15
8. AHSTW (vs. Tri-Center) – Won 64-27
9. Iowa City, Regina (vs. West Liberty) – Won 44-6
10. West Branch (at 3A No. 3 Williamsburg) – Lost 42-14
This Week’s Rankings:
1 Grundy Center (1-0), LW: 1, This Week -- vs. Aplington-Parkersburg
2. MFL, MarMac (1-0), LW: 2, This Week -- at Waukon
3. West Sioux (1-0), LW: 3, This Week -- vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley)
4. Underwood (0-1), LW: 4, This Week -- at Kuemper Catholic
5. Columbus Catholic (1-0), LW: 5, This Week -- vs. Durant
6. South Hamilton (1-0), LW: 6, This Week -- at 2A No. 10 West Marshall
7. AHSTW (1-0), LW: 8, This Week -- at Riverside
8. Iowa City, Regina (1-0), LW: 9, This Week – vs. Mid-Prairie
9. Pella Christian (1-0), LW: NR, This Week – vs. PCM
10. Sigourney-Keota (0-1), LW: 7, This Week – vs. 2A No. 8 Mediapolis
No change in the top six while AHSTW and Iowa City, Regina moved up. Pella Christian is new to the rankings, and Sigourney-Keota stays in the top 10 after a close loss to PCM. West Branch slips out after a loss to Williamsburg.
CLASS 2A
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. Van Meter (at 1A No. 4 Underwood) – Won 21-14
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (vs. Emmetsburg) – Won 48-8
3. Spirit Lake (at Algona) – Won 30-22
4. Western Christian (vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley) – Won 27-6
5. Monticello (at 3A No. 2 Mount Vernon) -- Lost 35-6
6. Greene County (at Carroll) – Lost 20-0
7. Osage (at A No. 6 Saint Ansgar) – Lost 25-24
8. West Lyon (at Sioux Center) – Won 14-2
9. West Marshall (vs. 3A No. 8 Nevada) – Lost 31-0
10. Kuemper Catholic (at Bishop Heelan Catholic) – Lost 22-19
This Week’s Rankings:
1 Van Meter (1-0), LW:1, This Week – vs. Des Moines Christian
2. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (1-0), LW: 2, This Week – vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (at Northwestern College)
3. Spirit Lake (1-0), LW: 3, This Week – vs. Sioux Center
4. Western Christian (1-0), LW: 4, This Week – vs. Hinton
5. West Lyon (1-0), LW: 8, This Week – vs. Lawton-Bronson
6. Monticello (0-1), LW: 5, This Week – vs. Beckman Catholic
7. Osage (0-1), LW: 7, This Week – vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
8. Mediapolis (1-0), LW: NR, This Week – vs. 1A No. 10 Sigourney-Keota
9. Greene County (0-1), LW: 6), This Week – vs. Perry
10. West Marshall (0-1), LW: 9, This Week – at 1A No. 6 South Hamilton
Top four stay put while West Lyon is a big mover. Monticello and West Marshall goes down one, and Osage stayed put after their defeat. Greene County also stays put after a loss. Mediapolis is the only new team, replacing Kuemper Catholic.
CLASS 3A
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. Harlan (at 4A No. 2 Lewis Central) – Lost 20-21
2. Mount Vernon (at 2A No. 5 Monticello) – Won 35-6
3. Williamsburg (at 1A No. 10 West Branch) -- Won 42-14
4. Solon (at Assumption) – Lost 34-7
5. Humboldt (vs. Spencer) – Won 20-3
6. Webster City (vs. Fort Dodge) – Won 35-28
7. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (at Iowa Falls-Alden) – Won 42-20
8. Nevada (at 2A No. 9 West Marshall) -- Won 31-0
9. Creston (vs. Winterset) – Won 36-17
10. Dubuque Wahlert (vs. Camanche at Loras College) – Won 48-12
This Week’s Rankings:
1 Harlan (0-1), LW: 1, This Week – at Denison-Schleswig
2. Mount Vernon (1-0), LW: 2, This Week – at Union
3. Williamsburg (1-0), LW: 3, This Week – at 4A No. 1 Xavier
4. Humboldt (1-0), LW: 4, LW: This Week – at Ballard
5. Webster City (1-0), LW: 6, This Week – at Spencer
6. Assumption (1-0), LW: NR, This Week -- at Davenport North
7. Nevada (1-0), LW: 8, This Week – vs. Roland-Story
8. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (1-0) LW: 7, This Week – at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
9. Creston (1-0), LW: 9, This Week – at 4A No. 2 Lewis Central
10. Dubuque Wahlert (1-0), LW: 10, This Week – at 4A No. 5 Western Dubuque
I had a lengthy debate with myself about whether or not to drop Harlan for a one-point loss to the 4A No. 2 team but ultimately went against it. No change in the top four while Webster City, Nevada and Hampton-Dumont-CAL move up. Assumption is in after their convincing win over Solon, and Solon falls out.
CLASS 4A
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. Cedar Rapids, Xavier (at 4A No. 7 Waverly-Shell Rock) – Won 41-6
2. Lewis Central (3A No. 1 Harlan) – Won 21-20
3. ADM (at 4A No. 8 Newton) – Won 49-21
4. North Scott (vs. Central DeWitt) – Won 34-7
5. Bondurant-Farrar (vs. North Polk) – Lost 43-39
6. Western Dubuque (at West Delaware) – Won 61-27
7. Waverly-Shell Rock (vs. 4A No. 1 Cedar Rapids, Xavier – Lost 41-6
8. Newton (vs. 4A No. 3 ADM) – Lost 49-21
9. Carlisle (vs. Norwalk) – Lost 52-32
10. Glenwood (vs. Sioux City East) – Won 28-24
This Week’s Rankings:
1 Cedar Rapids, Xavier (1-0), LW: 1 – This Week – vs. 3A No. 3 Williamsburg
2. Lewis Central (1-0), LW :2 – This Week – vs. 3A No. 9 Creston
3. ADM (1-0), LW: 3 – This Week – at Winterset
4. North Scott (1-0), LW: 4, This Week – vs. 4A No. 8 Waverly-Shell Rock
5. Western Dubuque (1-0), LW: 5, This Week – vs. No. 10 Dubuque Wahlert
6. North Polk (1-0), LW: NR, This Week – vs. Carlisle
7. Glenwood (1-0), LW: 10, This Week – at Atlantic
8. Waverly-Shell Rock (0-1), LW: 7, This Week – at 4A No. 4 North Scott
9. Indianola (1-0), LW: NR, This Week – at Norwalk
10. Bondurant-Farrar (0-1), LW: 5, This Week – at Grinnell
No change in the top five but the bottom five had a lot of movement. North Polk and Indianola are new while Glenwood moved up. Waverly-Shell Rock and Bondurant-Farrar move down, but stay in after losses. Carlisle and Newton drop out.
CLASS 5A
Last Week’s Rankings:
1. Southeast Polk (at 5A No. 3 WDM Valley) – Won 24-18
2. Dowling Catholic (at 5A No. 7 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy -- Saturday) – Won 38-21
3. WDM Valley (vs. 5A No. 1 Southeast Polk) – Lost 24-18
4. Cedar Falls (at Cedar Rapids, Prairie) – Lost 20-17
5. Johnston (vs. 5A No. 9 Waukee Northwest) – Won 23-17
6. Pleasant Valley (at Bettendorf) – Won 30-10
7. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (vs 5A No. 2 Dowling Catholic -- Saturday) – Lost 38-21
8. Iowa City, City High (vs. Joliet Catholic (IL) – Lost 48-13
9. Waukee Northwest (at 5A No. 5 Johnson) – Lost 23-17
10. Ankeny (vs. Ankeny Centennial) – Won 39-38
This Week’s Rankings:
1 Southeast Polk (1-0), LW: 1, This Week – at 5A No. 5 Ankeny
2. Dowling Catholic (1-0), LW: 2, This Week – at 5A No. 4 WDM Valley
3. Johnston (1-0), LW: 5, This Week – at 5A No. 8 Cedar Falls
4. WDM Valley (0-1), LW: 3, This Week – vs. 5A No. 2 Dowling Catholic
5. Ankeny (1-0), LW: 10, This Week – vs. 5A No. 1 Southeast Polk
6. Cedar Rapids, Prairie (1-0), LW: NR, This Week – vs. Dubuque Senior
7. Waukee (1-0), LW: NR, This Week – at Waukee Northwest
8. Cedar Falls (0-1), LW: 4, This Week – vs. 5A No. 3 Johnston
9. Iowa City, City High (0-1), LW: 8 – at Iowa City Liberty
10. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (0-1), LW: 7 – vs. Dubuque Senior
Southeast Polk & Dowling Catholic stay in the top two spots while Johnston and Ankeny were big movers. Waukee & Cedar Rapids, Prairie are in for Waukee Northwest & Pleasant Valley. Cedar Falls, Iowa City, City High and Cedar Rapids, Kennedy stay in after losses.