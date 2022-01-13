(KMAland) -- Red Oak rolled and kept their win streak alive, Kuemper picked up a big road win, Stanton edged SWV, Ar-We-Va knocked off Lo-Ma, Palmyra upset Sacred Heart & more from the Thursday in KMAland boys hoops.
NC: Clarinda 71 Sidney 46 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Drew Brown led Clarinda with 17 in the non-conference win, and Wyatt Schmitt scored 14. Check out the full story at our Local Sports News Page.
H10: Red Oak 87 St. Albert 63
Max DeVries and Ryan Johnson had monster nights for Red Oak with 25 points apiece. The duo had a lot of success from beyond the arc. DeVries canned seven triples and Johnson buried four while Kaden Johnson had 14 points. Red Oak hit 15 3-pointers as a team and scored 60 points in the second half.
H10: Kuemper Catholic 62 Glenwood 55
Michael Kasperbauer had 15 points while Dennis Vonnahme pitched in 14 and Dawson Gifford added 13 for Kuemper in the win.
Caden Johnson topped Glenwood with 14 points while Zac Kelsey had 10.
NC: Stanton 41 Southwest Valley 40
Nolan Grebin paced Stanton with 14 points in the win while Quentin Thornburg added 12 points and eight boards. Carter Johnson stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four steals while Evan Gettler posted seven points and five swipes.
Isaac Curin led Southwest Valley with 10 points. Joey Oathoudt scored nine points and corralled 11 rebounds, and Blake Thomas also scored nine points.
WIC: AHSTW 58 Underwood 30 (On KMAX-Stream)
Kyle Sternberg dropped 18 points to push the Vikings to 11-0. View the full rundown our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Treynor 64 Missouri Valley 36
Treynor jumped out to an early lead with a 27-point first period.
Missouri Valley’s Brody Lager scored 10 points and added six rebounds in the loss.
NC: Ar-We-Va 37 Logan-Magnolia 35
Conner Kirsch posted 15 points to lead Ar-We-Va in the win.
Tru Melby had 14 points and Nicio Adam dded 10 for Logan-Magnolia.
POI: Nodaway Valley 83 East Union 42
Avery Phillippi scored 26 points, Boston DeVault had 17 and Dawson Nelson put in 15 for Nodaway Valley in the win.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Woodward-Granger 33
Gabe Obert had a team-high 21 points for the Crusaders on 9-of-15 shooting while Tanner Oswald posted 18 points and buried four-three pointers to go with his five assists, four steals and four rebounds. Lance Clayburg had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, along with four assists.
NC: Woodbine 65 MVAOCOU 29
Dylan Hoefer and Carter Gruver posted 17 and 13 points, respectively for Woodbine.
MRC: Sioux City West 61 Sioux City North 55
Kevian Hayes led the Wolverines with 23 points in the win.
Fairfax Consolation: Falls City 56 Nodaway Valley 49
Carson Bredemier had 21 points off six 3-pointers, and Jon Craig posted 15 points for Falls City in the win. Bryson Butrick also cracked double figures with 10 points for the Tigers.
Kayden Conn paced Nodaway Valley with 13 points and Hunter Dawson scored 12. Michael Cook chipped in nine points.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 87 St. Albert 63
Kuemper Catholic 62 Glenwood Rams 55
Lewis Central 58 Creston 55
Corner Conference
East Mills 54 Fremont-Mills 33
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 58 Underwood 30
Treynor 64 Missouri Valley 36
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 83 East Union 42
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West 61 Sioux City North 55
Sioux City East 83 LeMars 82 — OT
Non-Conference
Sidney 71 Clarinda 46
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Denison-Schleswig 54 — OT
Stanton 41 Southwest Valley 40
Tri-Center 54 Thomas Jefferson 46
Ar-We-Va 37 Logan-Magnolia 35
Southeast Warren 74 Twin Cedars 24
Moravia 63 Wayne 35
Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Woodward-Granger 33
Woodbine 65 MVAOCOU 29
Fairfax Invitational
Consolation: Falls City 56 Nodaway Valley 49
Stanberry Invitational
Semifinal: Mound City 71 Platte Valley 15
Semifinal: Stanberry 51 Worth County 43
South Harrison Invitational
Semifinal: Maysville 45 South Harrison 42
Semifinal: Northeast Nodaway 59 Princeton 52
Area Nebraska
Conestoga 52 Elmwood-Murdock 36
MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
Semifinal: Palmyra 48 Falls City Sacred Heart 44
Semifinal: Freeman 46 Tri-County 35
MUDECAS Tournament — B Division
Semifinal: Johnson-Brock 65 Diller-Odell 26
Semifinal: Humboldt-TRS Pawnee City