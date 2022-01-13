Red Oak Tigers

(KMAland) -- Red Oak rolled and kept their win streak alive, Kuemper picked up a big road win, Stanton edged SWV, Ar-We-Va knocked off Lo-Ma, Palmyra upset Sacred Heart & more from the Thursday in KMAland boys hoops.

NC: Clarinda 71 Sidney 46 (On KMA-FM 99.1)

Drew Brown led Clarinda with 17 in the non-conference win, and Wyatt Schmitt scored 14. Check out the full story at our Local Sports News Page. 

H10: Red Oak 87 St. Albert 63

Max DeVries and Ryan Johnson had monster nights for Red Oak with 25 points apiece. The duo had a lot of success from beyond the arc. DeVries canned seven triples and Johnson buried four while Kaden Johnson had 14 points. Red Oak hit 15 3-pointers as a team and scored 60 points in the second half. 

H10: Kuemper Catholic 62 Glenwood 55

Michael Kasperbauer had 15 points while Dennis Vonnahme pitched in 14 and Dawson Gifford added 13 for Kuemper in the win.

Caden Johnson topped Glenwood with 14 points while Zac Kelsey had 10.

NC: Stanton 41 Southwest Valley 40

Nolan Grebin paced Stanton with 14 points in the win while Quentin Thornburg added 12 points and eight boards. Carter Johnson stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four steals while Evan Gettler posted seven points and five swipes. 

Isaac Curin led Southwest Valley with 10 points. Joey Oathoudt scored nine points and corralled 11 rebounds, and Blake Thomas also scored nine points. 

WIC: AHSTW 58 Underwood 30 (On KMAX-Stream)

Kyle Sternberg dropped 18 points to push the Vikings to 11-0. View the full rundown our Local Sports News Page. 

WIC: Treynor 64 Missouri Valley 36 

Treynor jumped out to an early lead with a 27-point first period.

Missouri Valley’s Brody Lager scored 10 points and added six rebounds in the loss.

NC: Ar-We-Va 37 Logan-Magnolia 35 

Conner Kirsch posted 15 points to lead Ar-We-Va in the win.

Tru Melby had 14 points and Nicio Adam dded 10 for Logan-Magnolia.

POI: Nodaway Valley 83 East Union 42 

Avery Phillippi scored 26 points, Boston DeVault had 17 and Dawson Nelson put in 15 for Nodaway Valley in the win.

RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Woodward-Granger 33

Gabe Obert had a team-high 21 points for the Crusaders on 9-of-15 shooting while Tanner Oswald posted 18 points and buried four-three pointers to go with his five assists, four steals and four rebounds. Lance Clayburg had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, along with four assists. 

NC: Woodbine 65 MVAOCOU 29

Dylan Hoefer and Carter Gruver posted 17 and 13 points, respectively for Woodbine. 

MRC: Sioux City West 61 Sioux City North 55 

Kevian Hayes led the Wolverines with 23 points in the win. 

Fairfax Consolation: Falls City 56 Nodaway Valley 49

Carson Bredemier had 21 points off six 3-pointers, and Jon Craig posted 15 points for Falls City in the win. Bryson Butrick also cracked double figures with 10 points for the Tigers.

Kayden Conn paced Nodaway Valley with 13 points and Hunter Dawson scored 12. Michael Cook chipped in nine points.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak 87 St. Albert 63

Kuemper Catholic 62 Glenwood Rams 55

Lewis Central 58 Creston 55

Corner Conference 

East Mills 54 Fremont-Mills 33

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 58 Underwood 30

Treynor 64 Missouri Valley 36

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 83 East Union 42

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West 61 Sioux City North 55 

Sioux City East 83 LeMars 82 — OT

Non-Conference 

Sidney 71 Clarinda 46

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60 Denison-Schleswig 54 — OT

Stanton 41 Southwest Valley 40

Tri-Center 54 Thomas Jefferson 46

Ar-We-Va 37 Logan-Magnolia 35 

Southeast Warren 74 Twin Cedars 24

Moravia 63 Wayne 35 

Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Woodward-Granger 33

Woodbine 65 MVAOCOU 29

Fairfax Invitational 

Consolation: Falls City 56 Nodaway Valley 49

Stanberry Invitational 

Semifinal: Mound City 71 Platte Valley 15

Semifinal: Stanberry 51 Worth County 43

South Harrison Invitational 

Semifinal: Maysville 45 South Harrison 42 

Semifinal: Northeast Nodaway 59 Princeton 52

Area Nebraska 

Conestoga 52 Elmwood-Murdock 36 

MUDECAS Tournament — A Division 

Semifinal: Palmyra 48 Falls City Sacred Heart 44

Semifinal: Freeman 46 Tri-County 35 

MUDECAS Tournament — B Division 

Semifinal: Johnson-Brock 65 Diller-Odell 26 

Semifinal: Humboldt-TRS  Pawnee City

