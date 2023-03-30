CAM COUGARS LOGO

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central edged Clarinda while CAM won a triangular with Essex and Southwest Valley on Thursday.

Lewis Central 174 Clarinda 200

Medalist: Payton Greenwood, Lewis Central (40)

Runner-up: Luciano Campbell, Lewis Central (44)

Other LC Scores: Nate Bactke 45, Owen Okerbloom 45, Ethan Peterson 48, Joe Miller 49

Clarinda Scores: Caden Butt 48, Brevin Costen 50, James McCall 51, Kort Neal 51, Grant Turner 54, Ethan Pirtle 55

CAM 171 Essex 201 SW Valley NTS

Medalist: Chase Jahde, CAM (37)

Runner-up: Seth Hensley, CAM (39)

Other CAM Scores: Carson Cary 47, Bradyn Bohnsack 48, Lukas James 49, Austin Eblen 53

Essex Scores: Kywin Tibben 48, Jacob Martin 48, Derek Bartlett 52, Kaden Buick 53, Bradley Franks 55, Jacob Robinette 61

SWV Scores: Ethan Bruce 49

Stanberry/Albany/Worth County

No Results Reported

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.