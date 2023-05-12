KMAland Soccer

Abraham Lincoln 2 Glenwood 1

Jonathan Amador and Brian Ledesma scored goals for AL while Irving Cruz and Julian Jimenez each had assists.

Denison-Schleswig 10 Atlantic 0

No Stats Reported

Treynor 9 St. Albert 0

Sam Burmeister had a massive game with six assists. Danny Kinsella scored twice and passed out five assists, and Mason Yochum found the back of the net. Corbin Thien had one assist while Burmeister, Jona Kuenstler, Carl Swalwell, Tyler Reelfs and Brock Poland had one goal each.

LeMars 3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2 – OT

No Stats Reported

West Sioux at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

No Stats Reported

Nebraska Class A State Semifinals 

Gretna 6 Papillion-LaVista South 1

Creighton Prep 2 Lincoln Southwest 1 

