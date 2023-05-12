(KMAland) --
Abraham Lincoln 2 Glenwood 1
Jonathan Amador and Brian Ledesma scored goals for AL while Irving Cruz and Julian Jimenez each had assists.
Denison-Schleswig 10 Atlantic 0
No Stats Reported
Treynor 9 St. Albert 0
Sam Burmeister had a massive game with six assists. Danny Kinsella scored twice and passed out five assists, and Mason Yochum found the back of the net. Corbin Thien had one assist while Burmeister, Jona Kuenstler, Carl Swalwell, Tyler Reelfs and Brock Poland had one goal each.
LeMars 3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2 – OT
No Stats Reported
West Sioux at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
No Stats Reported
Nebraska Class A State Semifinals
Gretna 6 Papillion-LaVista South 1
Creighton Prep 2 Lincoln Southwest 1