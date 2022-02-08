Underwood Eagles

(KMAland) -- Underwood grabbed a share of the WIC, MSTM finished off their POI title run, Syracuse edged past Auburn and more from the Tuesday in KMAland girls hoops.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE

Harlan 55 Atlantic 35 

Hannah Sonderman put in 15 points and Raegen Wicks added 10 for Harlan in the victory. 

Payton Harter had 19 points to lead Atlantic in the defeat.

Other Hawkeye Ten Scores 

Glenwood 62 Lewis Central 36 

CORNER CONFERENCE

East Mills 50 Sidney 46

Essex 52 Griswold 37 

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE

Underwood 44 Treynor 33 

Underwood and Treynor end up with a share of the Western Iowa Conference regular season championship. 

Audubon 70 IKM-Manning 46 

Aleah Hermansen had 26 points and Jaci Christensen finished with 23 to lead Audubon in the win. 

Other WIC Scores 

AHSTW 44 Tri-Center 30

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE

Martensdale-St. Marys 55 Mount Ayr 41 

Martensdale-St. Marys clinched an outright Pride of Iowa Conference championship with the win. Jackie Kleve had 20 points and Brynnly German added 13 for the Blue Devils.

Jaxy Knight and Maddie Stewart had 11 points each for Mount Ayr. 

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 Glidden-Ralston 41 

Paige Klocke had 15 points and nine rebounds, Tiela Janssen added 11 points and Vanessa Koehler pitched in 10 points for Glidden-Ralston in the loss.

Other RVC Scores 

CAM 56 Ar-We-Va 19

Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Paton-Churdan 31

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE

Sioux City East 53 LeMars 31 

Alex Flattery scored 16 points to lead three Sioux City East players in double figures. Megan Callahan and Kayla Benson added 11 points each.

Lexi Hurd had 12 points for LeMars in the defeat. 

Other MRC Scores 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 Abraham Lincoln 49

Sioux City West 62 Sioux City North 54

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE

Mormon Trail 49 Murray 32 

Annika Shanks had 11 points and Aidyn Newton put in 10 for Momron Trail in the win.

Murray's Jayda Chew finished with 10 points.

Other Bluegrass Scores 

Seymour 55 Diagonal 53

NON-CONFERENCE

Woodbine 67 Fremont-Mills 50 

Charlie Pryor scored 18 points to lead Woodbine in the win. Nicole Hoefer added 16 and Addison Erickson pitched in 11 for the Tigers.

Other Non-Conference Scores 

West Monona 71 Missouri Valley 18

Central Decatur 49 Clarke 47

Centerville 65 Lamoni 55

Moravia Albia

AREA MISSOURI

Falls City Sacred Heart 53 East Atchison 25

Erison Vonderschmidt led Falls City Sacred Heart with 18 points in the win.

Natalie Hedlund scored 11 points to lead East Atchison.

North Nodaway 63 Mound City 50 

Jacquelyn Cline had 21 points, Saryn Brown added 18 and Saylor Brown pitched in 13 for North Nodaway in the win.

Other Area Missouri Scores 

Stewartsville/Osborn 44 Rock Port 41

Northeast Nodaway 27 North Harrison 23

Platte Valley 65 Union Star 28

Stanberry 54 South Harrison 37

AREA NEBRASKA

Arlington 47 Plattsmouth 42

Fort Calhoun 34 Nebraska City 32

Syracuse 43 Auburn 41

Raymond Central 38 Louisville 23

Ashland-Greenwood def. Conestoga 

Diller-Odell 51 Falls City 44

Elmwood-Murdock 55 Johnson County Central 27

Sterling 45 Freeman 32

Lincoln Christian 67 Weeping Water 34

Lourdes Central Catholic 52 Brownell-Talbot 28

