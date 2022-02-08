(KMAland) -- Underwood grabbed a share of the WIC, MSTM finished off their POI title run, Syracuse edged past Auburn and more from the Tuesday in KMAland girls hoops.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Harlan 55 Atlantic 35
Hannah Sonderman put in 15 points and Raegen Wicks added 10 for Harlan in the victory.
Payton Harter had 19 points to lead Atlantic in the defeat.
Other Hawkeye Ten Scores
Glenwood 62 Lewis Central 36
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 50 Sidney 46
Essex 52 Griswold 37
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 44 Treynor 33
Underwood and Treynor end up with a share of the Western Iowa Conference regular season championship.
Audubon 70 IKM-Manning 46
Aleah Hermansen had 26 points and Jaci Christensen finished with 23 to lead Audubon in the win.
Other WIC Scores
AHSTW 44 Tri-Center 30
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Martensdale-St. Marys 55 Mount Ayr 41
Martensdale-St. Marys clinched an outright Pride of Iowa Conference championship with the win. Jackie Kleve had 20 points and Brynnly German added 13 for the Blue Devils.
Jaxy Knight and Maddie Stewart had 11 points each for Mount Ayr.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 Glidden-Ralston 41
Paige Klocke had 15 points and nine rebounds, Tiela Janssen added 11 points and Vanessa Koehler pitched in 10 points for Glidden-Ralston in the loss.
Other RVC Scores
CAM 56 Ar-We-Va 19
Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Paton-Churdan 31
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 53 LeMars 31
Alex Flattery scored 16 points to lead three Sioux City East players in double figures. Megan Callahan and Kayla Benson added 11 points each.
Lexi Hurd had 12 points for LeMars in the defeat.
Other MRC Scores
Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 Abraham Lincoln 49
Sioux City West 62 Sioux City North 54
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 49 Murray 32
Annika Shanks had 11 points and Aidyn Newton put in 10 for Momron Trail in the win.
Murray's Jayda Chew finished with 10 points.
Other Bluegrass Scores
Seymour 55 Diagonal 53
NON-CONFERENCE
Woodbine 67 Fremont-Mills 50
Charlie Pryor scored 18 points to lead Woodbine in the win. Nicole Hoefer added 16 and Addison Erickson pitched in 11 for the Tigers.
Other Non-Conference Scores
West Monona 71 Missouri Valley 18
Central Decatur 49 Clarke 47
Centerville 65 Lamoni 55
Moravia Albia
AREA MISSOURI
Falls City Sacred Heart 53 East Atchison 25
Erison Vonderschmidt led Falls City Sacred Heart with 18 points in the win.
Natalie Hedlund scored 11 points to lead East Atchison.
North Nodaway 63 Mound City 50
Jacquelyn Cline had 21 points, Saryn Brown added 18 and Saylor Brown pitched in 13 for North Nodaway in the win.
Other Area Missouri Scores
Stewartsville/Osborn 44 Rock Port 41
Northeast Nodaway 27 North Harrison 23
Platte Valley 65 Union Star 28
Stanberry 54 South Harrison 37
AREA NEBRASKA
Arlington 47 Plattsmouth 42
Fort Calhoun 34 Nebraska City 32
Syracuse 43 Auburn 41
Raymond Central 38 Louisville 23
Ashland-Greenwood def. Conestoga
Diller-Odell 51 Falls City 44
Elmwood-Murdock 55 Johnson County Central 27
Sterling 45 Freeman 32
Lincoln Christian 67 Weeping Water 34
Lourdes Central Catholic 52 Brownell-Talbot 28