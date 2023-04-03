(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Harlan, Underwood, LeMars, Sioux City East and Sioux City North were victorious in KMAland girls soccer on Monday.
Glenwood 6 Atlantic 0
Nora Dougherty and Jaylynn Floyd had two goals each while Hadley Carman and Alaina Meads posted one apiece for Glenwood. Dougherty, Ava Scott, Brielle Allmon, Molly Williams and Anna Lunning also had one assist each, and McKenna Koehler finished with a clean sheet in goal.
Harlan 2 St. Albert 1
Aubrey Schwieso scored two goals for Harlan in the win.
Ella Klusman scored for St. Albert.
Denison-Schleswig 3 Logan-Magnolia 2
Leigha Brungardt, Estela Lupian and Libby Leon all scored for Denison-Schleswig in the win.
Zoe Heim and Brooklyn Lally both scored while Ava Worley had one assist for Logan-Magnolia.
West Central Valley 2 AHSTW 0
No stats to report.
Underwood 10 Missouri Valley 0
Haley Stangl, Lola Paulson and Georgia Paulson all had two goals for Underwood in the win. Macey Johnson, Kayleigh Opal, Koryn Trede and Raegan Ward also scored one goal each for the Eagles. Tieler Hull and Ward had two assists, and Stangl, Finley Roberts and Lola Paulson had one time each. Avery Hogan earned the clean sheet in goal.
LeMars 4 Sioux Center 3
Zoe Wittkop had three goals to lead the way for LeMars in the victory.
Sioux City East 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Devanney Ochoa, Alex Flattery, Aliana Nolasco and Isabella Stoos all scored one goal each for Sioux City East.
Sioux City North 3 Sioux City West 2
Hannah Mogensen, Yeni Condon and Olivia Zoeller all had one goal each for Sioux City North in the win.
Jaida Douch scored both West goals.
Staley 4 Maryville 1
Halle Buck scored the only goal of the game for Maryville. Abby Swink had five saves in goal.
Bishop LeBlond 7 Savannah 2
No stats reported.
York 6 Nebraska City 0
No stats to report.
Omaha Duchesne 5 Conestoga 0
No stats to report.