(KMAland) -- Atlantic, Riverside, Treynor, Wayne and Worth County starred in Thursday’s KMAland girls track action.
Check out the full rundown below.
MONARCH RELAYS AT DENISON
Atlantic won the team race with 137 points while Lewis Central (117.5) and Denison-Schleswig (112) were second and third.
Claire Pellett (400 in 1:05.20), Jayci Reed (100 meter hurdles in 16.30) and Morgan Botos (400 meter hurdles in 1:10.90) were individual champions for the Trojans. Pellett was also part of the winning 4x800 (10:45.78). Ava Rush and Mariah Huffman were also a part of the winning 4x800, along with the champion 4x400 (4:19.68).
Lewis Central’s Payton Matthews won the 200 (27.78) while teammate Elise Thramer claimed top honors in the discus (109-07). The Titans also won the 4x100 (52.44) and 4x200 (1:49.18). Gracie Hays, Maddie Bergman, Irelynn James and Madeline Fidone were on both of those relays.
Avery Bock played a hand in both event titles for Denison-Schleswig. Bock won the long jump (15-00.50) and was part of the winning shuttle hurdle (1:11.90).
St. Albert had a solid night. Carly McKeever won the 100 (12.81), Lili Denton took the 800 (2:22.71) and 1500 (5:10.86) and Avah Underwood was the high jump champion (5-04.00). McKeever and Denton also contributed to the Saintes’ winning sprint medley foursome that posted a time of 1:55.38.
Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman won the 3000 (11:07.51) and served as the third leg in their winning distance medley squad (4:43.90).
Kuemper Catholic’s Ellie Sibbel won the shot put with a throw of 35-05.50.
Find full results below.
STANTON CO-ED AT GRISWOLD
Riverside totaled 197.5 points to win the team race while Fremont-Mills (122) and Stanton (84) were second and third.
Veronica Andrusyshyn won the 100 (14.01), anchored the champion 4x100 (53.03) and served as the third leg on the winning 4x400 (4:25.50). Lydia Erickson won the 200 (27.96), was the second leg on the 4x100 and anchored the winning 4x200 (1:52.18) and 4x400 teams. Teammates Veronica Schechinger and Madison Kelley won the 400 (1:04.52) and discus (103-01.50), respectively.
Fremont-Mills got individual titles from Hannah Wilson (400 hurdles in 1:11.19), Emily Madison (high jump in 5-01.00) and Lana Alley (long jump in 16-00.76). The Knights also won the 4x800 (10:44.58), shuttle hurdle (1:10.46), sprint medley (2:00.44) and distance medley (2:00.44). Wilson was on the winning 4x800, shuttle hurdle and distance medley. Alley was on the sprint medley and distance medley, Madison contributed to the winning shuttle hurdle. Izzy Weldon contributed to the champion shuttle hurdle and sprint medley, and Teagan Ewalt helped the sprint medley and distance medley teams to victory.
East Mills’ Emily Williams (100 hurdles in 16.80), Essex’s Olivia Baker (shot put in 35-07.00) and Heartland Christian’s Grace Steinmetz (3000 in 14:49.31).
Full results are below.
AUDUBON EARLY BIRD
Treynor won six events, including four relays. Clara Teigland swept the hurdle events by winning the 100 (16.65) and 400 (1:07.84). Teigland also anchored the winning the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:10.78. The 4x200 (1:57.50), 4x400 (4:27.85) and 4x800 (11:25.79) were also victorious relays for the Cardinals. Aubree James and Nora Konz were part of the winning shuttle hurdle and 4x400 teams.
Logan-Magnolia’s Allysen Johnsen won the 800 (2:40.89) and 3000 (11:51.27). Underwood’s Aliyah Humphrey was a two-time champion with wins in the 200 (27.33) and the sprint medley (1:55.00). Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger also collected a pair of golds. She won the 1500 (5:30.27) and the distance medley (4:41.16).
CAM’s Emma Follmann cleared 4-10.00 to win the high jump.
Find the full results below.
DEWITT INVITATIONAL AT CLARKE
A Division
Results are unavailable at this time
B Division
Wayne won seven events. Cortney Knutson won the 400 hurdles (1:11.59), Izzie Moore won the shot put (34-00.00) and Ava Goben took the 3000 (13:06.81). The Falcons also won the sprint medley (1:59.43), 4x100 (56.32), 4x200 (1:53.54) and shuttle hurdle (1:13.21). Knutson was on the winning sprint medley, 4x200 and shuttle hurdle teams for a four-gold night. Devyn Davis and Clara O’Brien were on the winning sprint medley, 4x100 and 4x200 while Jocelyn Marquis contributed to the winning sprint medley and 4x200, and Ava Whitney collected golds as part of the 4x100 and shuttle hurdle.
Murray’s Leksi Gannon won the 100 (13.55), 200 (28.07) and 400 (1:02.64). Lenox’s Cadence Douglas won the high jump (4-10.00) and served as the second leg on the champion 4x400 (5:02.89). Twin Cedars’ Rylee Dunkin also captured two golds. She won the 800 (2:38.97) and 1500 (5:43.54).
Moravia’s Layla Ewing won the 100 hurdles (18.40), and Mormon Trail won two relays – the 4x800 (12:37.21) and distance medley (5:27.88). Miah Roberts, Sydney Forkner, Ella Hysell and Annika Shanks made up both winning relays.
Check out the full results here.
AT LEMARS
No Results Reported
AT MOUND CITY
No Results Reported
WildKat Relays at King City
Worth County won the team race with 103 points while Platte Valley had 91 points to finish second. Worth County had individual titles from Hailey Adwell in the 100 (14.40), Eva Engel in the pole vault (3.05 meters) and Kara-Jean Staton in the discus (29.55 meters).The Tigers also won the 4x200 (1:58.85).
Platte Valley’s Mya Wray won the 3200 (12:34.71) while her team also won the 4x800 (11:21.88)
Albany’s Keylee Siddens won the 100 hurdles (18.09) and 300 hurdles (52.26). North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger took the 800 (2:50.53) and 1600 (6:10.33) while Riley Walker won the shot put (10.35). King City’s Clare Staley won the 200 (28.85).
Find full results linked here.
TITAN INVITE AT NORRIS
Ashland-Greenwood had 29 points to finish eighth. Lauren Gerdes won the high jump (5-02.00). Jadah Laughlin had third-place finishes in the 100 meter hurdles (15.43) and 300 hurdles (49.48).
Find the full results below.