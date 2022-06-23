(KMAland) -- KMA Sports heads to Oakland for a Shenandoah/Riverside softball matchup on Thursday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Creston
Red Oak at Glenwood
Atlantic at Harlan (DH)
Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig
Corner Conference Tournament
East Mills vs. Griswold at Fremont-Mills
Sidney vs. Essex at Stanton
East Mills or Griswold at Fremont-Mills
Sidney or Essex at Stanton
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia (DH)
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley
IKM-Manning at Audubon
Treynor at Underwood
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at Bedford
Nodaway Valley at Lenox
East Union at Central Decatur
Mount Ayr at Martensdale-St. Marys
Wayne at Southeast Warren
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at West Harrison
Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (DH)
Thomas Jefferson at LeMars (DH)
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Lamoni
Moulton-Udell at Melcher-Dallas
Mormon Trail at Moravia
Seymour at Twin Cedars
KMALND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Creston
Red Oak at Glenwood
Atlantic at Harlan (DH)
Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig
Corner Conference Tournament
East Mills vs. Essex at Griswold
Sidney vs. Stanton at Fremont-Mills
East Mills or Essex at Griswold
Sidney or Stanton at Fremont-Mills
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia (DH)
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley
IKM-Manning at Audubon
Treynor at Underwood
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at Bedford
Nodaway Valley at Lenox
East Union at Central Decatur (DH)
Mount Ayr at Martensdale-St. Marys
Wayne at Southeast Warren
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at West Harrison
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (DH)
Thomas Jefferson at LeMars (DH)
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Melcher-Dallas
Mormon Trail at Moravia
Murray at Lamoni
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Riverside On KMAX-Stream
Ar-We-Va at East Sac County