(KMAland) -- KMA Sports heads to Oakland for a Shenandoah/Riverside softball matchup on Thursday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Creston

Red Oak at Glenwood

Atlantic at Harlan (DH)

Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig

Corner Conference Tournament 

East Mills vs. Griswold at Fremont-Mills

Sidney vs. Essex at Stanton

East Mills or Griswold at Fremont-Mills

Sidney or Essex at Stanton

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia (DH)

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley 

IKM-Manning at Audubon

Treynor at Underwood

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley at Bedford

Nodaway Valley at Lenox

East Union at Central Decatur 

Mount Ayr at Martensdale-St. Marys

Wayne at Southeast Warren

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at West Harrison

Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at LeMars (DH)

Sioux City West at Sioux City North (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Lamoni

Moulton-Udell at Melcher-Dallas

Mormon Trail at Moravia

Seymour at Twin Cedars

KMALND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Creston

Red Oak at Glenwood

Atlantic at Harlan (DH)

Lewis Central at Denison-Schleswig

Corner Conference Tournament 

East Mills vs. Essex at Griswold

Sidney vs. Stanton at Fremont-Mills

East Mills or Essex at Griswold

Sidney or Stanton at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia (DH)

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley 

IKM-Manning at Audubon

Treynor at Underwood

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley at Bedford

Nodaway Valley at Lenox

East Union at Central Decatur (DH)

Mount Ayr at Martensdale-St. Marys

Wayne at Southeast Warren

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at West Harrison

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at LeMars (DH)

Sioux City West at Sioux City North (DH)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Melcher-Dallas

Mormon Trail at Moravia

Murray at Lamoni

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Riverside On KMAX-Stream 

Ar-We-Va at East Sac County

