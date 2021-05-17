(Lamoni) -- Lamoni’s Javin Stevenson hopes to follow up a strong performance at last Thursday’s state qualifying meet with another this week at state track.
The Demons junior and Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week won district championships in the 100 and 200 and qualified with one of the state’s fastest times in the 400.
“I was very pleased with all my times,” Stevenson told KMA Sports. “My 400, I knew that with my (50.93) I would hopefully make it in the fast heat at state.”
Stevenson is, in fact, in the fast heat and will run out of the second lane in the 1A event later this week. While his success in the 100 and 200 isn’t all that surprising to him after qualifying in three events, including two relays, as a freshman, the 400 surprised even himself.
“I knew that my 100 and 200 would be around there, but my open 400, I had never ran until this year,” he said. “I had no idea I could put down times like I did.”
Stevenson is slated to run all three events on Thursday with the 200 preliminaries at 5:30, the 100 preliminaries at 7:35 and the 400 final at 8:10.
“The 100 and 200, I’m just trying to place higher than I come in,” Stevenson said. “In the 400, I’m trying to place in the top eight and get a medal. I just have to trust my abilities, run like I have all year and don’t treat it any different than any other track meet.”
Follow @d2mart and @TrevMaeder96 for updates throughout the weekend in Des Moines. Listen to the full interview with Stevenson from Monday’s Upon Further Review below.