(Malvern) -- Lenox shook off an early 10-0 deficit to open Class 8-Player District 9 action with a 50-32 win over East Mills Friday night.
The Tigers did so with a healthy mix of the pass and rush to move to 2-0 on the year.
"It was much needed just playing these guys," co-head coach Michael Nardini said. "We needed to face a little adversity to see how we'd respond. East Mills came out ready to go, and we took some time to get going. There's a lot to learn, but I think we battled like crazy."
Lenox emerged victorious behind 404 yards of offense, but their offense struggled early with an interception on the game's third play, setting up an East Mills field goal.
Their next drive stalled, and East Mills made them pay with a 58-yard rushing touchdown by Ryan Stortenbecker to grow the Wolverines' lead to 10-0.
Then Lenox's offense came to life. The Tigers opened their scoring with a 62-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Funk to Isaac Grundman. East Mills hit on a big play shortly after with a 62-yard score from Zach Thornburg to Davis McGrew, bringing East Mills' lead to 16-8.
Lenox closed the half with an intense drive, which ended with a touchdown pass from Funk to David. The ensuing two-point conversion sent the contest into halftime tied at 16.
"That was huge for morale," Nardini said. "We knew we could play better. We told them at halftime it was 0-0."
Lenox scored the first 22 points of the second half with a four-yard rushing touchdown from Keigan Kitzman, a 35-yard touchdown from Grundman and a two-yard scamper by Kitzman to bring the lead to 38-16.
East Mills couldn't get any closer than 12 as Lenox sealed the win with another rushing touchdown from Kitzman and a 65-yard score from Grundman.
Lenox -- known for their run-heavy approach -- threw for 132 yards behind the arm of Funk.
"Our guys ran good routes and were open," Funk said. "I feel like my confidence has skyrocketed."
"He has done a ton of work," Nardini said. "Last year, he got thrown into the fire as a freshman. He trusts his wideouts. That's big for his confidence, and it opens things up."
Their success through the air was a pleasant surprise to Coach Nardini.
"We thought about doing some different things," he said. "I didn't expect to throw as much as we did, but you have to adapt. It adds an extra element to what we can do."
Lenox's staple -- the ground game -- sealed the win. The Tigers churned for 281 yards on 58 rushes.
Kitzman led their efforts with 123 yards and three scores on 23 totes, and Grundman had 113 yards and a score to go with his 99 receiving yards.
"They stuck with it," Nardini said about his team's success on the ground. "We got stuffed quite a bit but stuck with what we do and trusted enough to keep battling. We worked to wear them down. That's what we're about. Eventually, things pop. Isaac and Keigan are great backs. They battled their tails off."
Thornburg highlighted East Mills' offense with 170 passing yards and three touchdowns. Mason Crouse was his favorite target, catching three balls for 71 yards. The Wolverines (1-1) return to action next week against Griswold.
For Lenox, the Tigers have now won 10 consecutive regular season games. They'll look for number 11 next week when they face their rival, Bedford, in the Back Forty Battle.
The Bulldogs also come into the contest at 2-0 after wins over Lamoni and Griswold.
"1-0," Nardini said. "That's the focus. I know it's Bedford, and our heads are going to be focused on the name, but we have to focus on going 1-0 and moving forward."
Check out full interviews with Grundman, Funk, Kitzman and Coach Nardini below.