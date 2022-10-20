(Corning) -- The scenic Lake Icaria served as the backdrop for the Class 1A cross country state qualifying meet Thursday, where tickets to the state meet were punched for area teams and individuals.
In the girls race, Logan-Magnolia took home the team title in dominant fashion. The Panthers scored 27 points to runner-up Woodbine’s 65.
“I’m just so proud of [the team],” Logan-Magnolia head coach Kelli Kersten said. “This is a tough course and they ran those hills awesome, they performed awesome, they just ran tough and I’m so proud of all of them.”
Madison Sporrer paced Logan-Magnolia with a runner-up finish and a time of 20:35, while her teammates, Allysen Johnsen (20:42) and Mya Moss (20:44), took third and fourth.
The pack running was part of the plan for the Panthers.
“We focus on each other and we know we can rely on each other to push each other,” Moss said. “When things are getting tough, we know we can look to our teammates to help us out.”
Not far behind that top pack of Panthers was Haedyn Hall, who placed seventh with a time of 21:22. Greylan Hornbeck (15th, 22:51), Jada Cohn (23rd, 23:49) and Cora Killpack (34th, 25:27) rounded out the winning effort for Logan-Magnolia.
The Panthers handled the grueling hills of the Lake Icaria course with relative ease.
“Where we’re at, we can’t run anywhere without having some big hills,” Kersten said. “That’s kind of what we talked about coming into this, knowing that there would be hills… just giving them that confidence that they’re tough on those hills, and they are.”
Logan-Magnolia now advances to state as a team following its win Thursday.
“We’ve been training for this all summer, all fall, so it just feels really good to have it pay off in the end and to get to share it with people who you’re really close with and you work hard with,” Moss said. “It’s really special.
The Panthers are the No. 1 rated team in Class 1A and will be seeking a state championship next week in Fort Dodge.
“We have done pretty much all we need to do to get into shape for state,” Kersten said. “We’re gonna kind of taper, work a lot on the mental and just maintain and rest our legs a little bit after this course.”
The boys race featured an entirely different narrative at the top of the team standings.
St. Albert took home the team title with 31 points, narrowly defeating Woodbine, which scored 35.
“I’m kind of speechless right now,” St. Albert head coach Russ Sindelar said. “The boys worked tremendously hard this whole year. We came out last Saturday and walked the course, and I think that really gave us that advantage… It's very exciting. I was very nervous all week, I just told the guys ‘it’s in their hands, all the training is done.’ I knew we were gonna qualify for state, but I didn’t expect to win, and they did.”
It took a full team effort from the Falcons to edge out the Tigers.
Colin Lillie (16:43) led St. Albert with a runner-up finish, Owen Wise (17:42) took fourth, Adam Denny (18:17) and Parker Heisterkamp (18:19) placed seventh and eighth, respectively, while Joe Hughes (11th, 18:37), Gabriel Barajas (14th, 18:59) and Brady Smith (38th, 20:48) completed the title performance for the Falcons.
“Everybody kind of keys off the first two runners,” Sindelar said. “The guys are a very tight group and they just knew they had to get it done. They gauge themselves on where they are from Colin [Lillie] and they just got it done. It’s all a mental thing.”
While Woodbine missed out on the team gold by a small margin, it did take home individual hardware thanks to the superb performance of top runner Landon Bengden, who won with a time of 16:20.
“It was one of the tougher courses we’ve raced on all year,” Bengden. “First two miles were pretty hilly, but I just kind of took it easy… that last mile really gets you… I just wanted to qualify and get to that state meet and really do some damage at the state meet.
The Tigers placed three runners in the top three. Coming in behind Bengden were Gunner Wagner (3rd, 17:33) and Lane Vennink (5th, 17:55), while Thomas Tremel (12th, 18:49) and Xander Johnson (16th, 19:04) all contributed to Woodbine’s state-qualifying effort.
“I thought we ran really well,” Woodbine head coach James Smith said. “We’d never seen this course before and the whole school seems like it’s fighting a bug, a couple of our runners have been sick… but they ran great. I’m really proud of them today.”
Woodbine is ranked third in Class 1A and sees the state meet as an opportunity to hoist the coveted championship trophy.
“I think we have a realistic shot at a state title as a team,” Bengden said. “We just gotta have our best day on that day. I wanna bring home an individual title too. Both of those together, that’d be something special.”
Meanwhile, the Falcons are rated No. 6 in Class 1A and will be competing for that same trophy at next week’s state meet.
“[Fort Dodge] is a completely different course, it’s flat as a pancake out there,” Sindelar said. “I’m hoping the times will be low 17:00s [minutes], and [Lillie] could break into the 15:00s. I think if that happens, things will take care of themselves and hopefully will be walking the deck out there.”
The Iowa Class 1A State Cross Country Championships will take place Friday, Oct. 28 at Lakeside Golf Club in Fort Dodge, IA.
View the full meet results as well as video interviews with Sporrer, Moss, Johnsen, Kersten, Bengden, Sindelar and Smith below.