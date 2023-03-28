(Tarkio) -- If the start is any indication, East Atchison's Tommi Martin is about to have another big track season.
Martin opened her junior campaign by claiming four golds at last week's Worth County Meet. Martin won individual titles in the 800 and javelin and contributed to winning relays in the 4x400 and 4x800.
Martin's impressive start came in some adverse circumstances.
"I was actually a little sick," Martin said. "I'm always nervous for the first track meet, but I was excited. I was proud of the outcome. And I had a lot of fun."
Martin -- a fifth-place state medalist in the 800 last year -- posted a time of 2:34.56.
"I was OK with my 800 time," she said. "I knew I could do better, but I was proud I got first."
A state runner-up in the javelin last year, Martin threw 37.54 meters.
"I expected the distance I threw," she said. "That's about three meters off my best."
Martin's love for track stems back to her younger years.
"When I was little, I always worked out with my mom," she said. "I always loved to be outside. I'm still like that. I want to be running and stay in shape. Track is the best way to stay in shape. I know it keeps me in shape. I like that."
Martin has emerged as one of the top javelin throwers in the nation. Last summer, she finished eighth out of 89 participants at the AAU Junior Olympics.
"I started javelin because I saw the high schoolers doing it (in junior high)," she said. "I gave it a shot. And I was pretty good at it. The key components to javelin are speed -- you want to keep it at 45-degree angle and throw it through the point. It's not just throwing with your arm. It's a difficult skill. There's a lot to learning the javelin."
Aside from the javelin and 800, Martin hopes to branch out this season while helping guide the Wolves to another successful season as a team. East Atchison has finished second (2021) and fourth (2022) in the last two Class 1 State Meets.
"I want to do more individual events," she said. "I want to do track in college. Doing more individual events will help me stick out."
Click below to hear the full interview.