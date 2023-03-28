(Maryville) -- Maryville senior Anastyn Pettlon didn't have to go far to find the next stop in her basketball career.
Pettlon will play for her hometown college -- Northwest Missouri State -- next year.
"I'm pretty excited," Pettlon said. "I've wanted to go to Northwest since I was younger. Having the opportunity is amazing. I always wanted to be a Bearcat."
While she long desired to stay home, Pettlon also had interest from Buena Vista and Doane.
"Those were high up there (on her list)," she said. "But I've always wanted to be a Bearcat, so I decided to go there."
Pettlon is far from the first Spoofhound to stay home for her college athletic career. Classmate Cooper Loe is doing the same for football. Current Northwest Missouri State football star Elijah Green is also a "Townie."
"A lot of people like to get out of Maryville," she said. "But I went on a visit. I met some of the girls. They were super cool, and I love the coach. Being part of that would mean a lot to me."
The Bearcats' gradual improvements under head coach Austin Meyer also appealed to Pettlon. After some lean years, the Bearcats have gone 17-12 and 15-15 in the past two seasons.
"I've been watching them forever," Pettlon said. "That growth is amazing. Coach Meyer is amazing. I'm excited to be a part of that."
Pettlon feels her skill set suits the Bearcats well.
"They have a lot of shooters," she said. "I think I'll fit in. One of my focuses is on defense and being disruptive in that area. I typically score off 3-pointers, so I've been trying to drive to the basket. That will be huge for me."
Pettlon is still undecided on her major but is leaning toward studying education.
Click below to hear the full interview with Pettlon.