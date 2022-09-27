(Burlington Junction) -- Nodaway Valley (MO) football hopes their first win of the season parlays into more as they end the regular season.
The Thunder (1-4) snapped an eight-game skid last week with a 46-12 win over Mound City.
For Coach Alan Calfee's team, Friday's showing was the culmination of learning from their tough first four games.
"We talked about doing the little things," Calfee said. "We played disciplined, took care of the football and did our assignments. It started with that, and it translated to good things for us. I think it says they're listening and doing what we ask them to do. To see the result on the scoreboard helps them see the results."
The Thunder opened the year with losses to Stewartsville, East Atchison, Platte Valley and Rock Port, who are a combined 16-9. Coach Calfee feels his team showed significant growth in the rough opening slate.
"We've talked about being more physical," Calfee said. "We realized how physical we had to play every rep. Some of the teams we played were an eye-opener. Some of our younger kids got thrown into the fire."
Junior quarterback Michael Cook is coming off a four-touchdown performance on Friday night. Clay Hanson joins Cook in the backfield.
Defensively, Hanson, Preston Jenkins and Blake Bohannon have led the way.
The Wolverines' gradual improvement showed off on the scoreboard last week. Coach Calfee hopes that win gives his squad confidence heading into the regular season's final four games.
"That (Friday) was the most complete game we've played," Calfee said. "We did the little things. We have some young kids that haven't played a ton of varsity football, but I think coming off the win will be a confidence boost for us."
DeKalb is also 1-4. The Tigers have dropped two in a row after capturing their lone win against Southwest Livingston on September 9th.
The Tigers have 975 offensive yards, 630 of which have come on the ground behind 424 yards and five touchdowns from Zander Matson.
"They're going to establish the run game and control the line of scrimmage," Calfee said. "We have to be ready for that."
It's Homecoming for the Thunder. They recently spoiled Mound City's Homecoming and don't want the same thing doesn't happen to them. To prevent that, Calfee feels his team has to win in the trenches and win with execution.
"It starts up front with us," he said. "And the turnover battle is always huge. Those are the two biggest keys for us."
Tune into KMA Sports' football coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Calfee.