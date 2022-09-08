(Council Bluffs) -- Old School Academy owner Matt Minahan joined Thursday's Upon Further Review to talk about his baseball and softball training center, which has helped several KMAland stars.
Old School Academy is a baseball/softball training center in Council Bluffs. As you might expect from its namesake, the building is a former elementary school. The term "Old School" also fits their approach.
"We operate differently than some of the other facilities in the area," Minahan said. "We want to take a hands-on approach. We've worked hard to identify instructors that play at the next level but are also young or energetic."
Minahan says their instructions are fundamental-based. The accessories at Old School Academy include full-length hitting tunnels, resistant band walls, full-length pitching and Hack Attack pitching machines.
Old School Academy has an esteemed array of instructors, including former Omaha Royals manager Brian Poldberg and former Major League pitcher Kurt Spomer.
"We have instructors that have played at the next levelbut are also young and energetic," he said. "We've been a hidden gem. We have something unique on our hands that most facilities don't have. When kids come in, they have an appropriate level of instruction."
Several KMAland stars have utilized Old School Academy, such as reigning KMAland Pitcher of the Year JC Dermody (Lewis Central) and Abraham Lincoln star Aidan Martin.
Several contributors from Lewis Central's state-qualifying baseball team are frequent visitors to Old School Academy.
"This is the most fun summer I've ever had," Minahan said. "It was fun to have parents thank us for the work we did."
Anyone wishing to learn more about Old School Academy can visit their website. Minahan says the Academy's membership is capped at 125 and 35 memberships are open.
Click below to hear the full interview with Minahan.