(Palmyra) -- Another strong season on the golf courses has earned Palmyra's Noah Carpenter another KMAland Nebraska Boys Golfer of the Year Award.
Carpenter closes his memorable tenure at Palmyra as the lone two-time recipient of this award.
"It was a lot of fun," Carpenter said of his time at Palmyra. "It's kind of sad it had to end, but I'm happy with how I played."
The final two years of Carpenter's playing days at Palmyra contained plenty of highs, highlighted by a state title in his junior season.
"(Success) was a goal of mine," he said. "As a freshman, I wasn't thinking about it. I was just trying to get better."
And get better, he did.
"I grew a bit, so I hit the ball farther," Carpenter said. "The biggest thing was my mental game and how I approached playing in tournaments. That's how I got better. The mental side is pretty tough. You're always going to have setbacks or bad rounds. It's a challenge."
Carpenter finished third at state in his senior season at Palmyra. He overcame a tough first day and improved his standing by 10 spots.
"I struggled in every aspect on day one," he said. "That didn't put me in a good spot on day two. I played well on day two, but it wasn't enough to win. I was happy with my second day. I wish my first day could have been a little better, but bad days happen. I'm happy I rebounded well."
Carpenter's showing at state earned him an All-State honor from the Nebraska Coaches Association.
Carpenter's golfing career isn't over. He'll take his talents to Northwestern Oklahoma State -- a Division II school in Alva, Oklahoma.
"I'm excited," Carpenter said. "It will be fun down there. The tougher competition will challenge me to get better. I'm excited to play more golf over the next few years."
Hear more with Carpenter below.