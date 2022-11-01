(Underwood) -- For a third consecutive year, the Underwood Eagles (10-0) are playing in the quarterfinal round of the Iowa Class 1A State High School Football Playoffs.
Following a rout of ACGC (8-2) in the second round, Underwood will host Pella Christian (9-1) Friday with a trip to the UNI Dome on the line.
Underwood put up points in bunches last week en route to a 62-14 demolition of ACGC.
“I’m really happy with the effort [against] ACGC and obviously happy with the outcome,” Underwood head coach Nate Mechaelsen said. “Going into that game, I was a little nervous just because we were facing a team that we didn’t really know much about. Just the unknown of that kind of made it a stressful situation.”
It didn’t take long for the scoreboard to start lighting up, as teams put up a combined 42 points in the first quarter. From there, Underwood locked down on defense, while ACGC did not.
Senior quarterback Alex Ravlin, who earned Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week honors, put together arguably the best performance of his illustrious career as the team’s starting signal-caller.
Ravlin completed 18-of-22 pass attempts for 410 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for 33 yards and a score on the ground as well.
“[Ravlin] has been a really special player for us through the last three years,” Mechaelsen said. “He’s put a lot of work in. We’ve won a lot of games over the years and he’s been a big part of that. [Against ACGC], he was on from the get-go. All of our receivers who were in the game did a really good job of creating separation… and Alex put the ball where he needed to, kept the ball out of harm’s way and it accumulated a lot of touchdowns and a lot of success through the air.”
Underwood once again flexed its playmaking depth. Mason Boothby led the Eagles with four receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while Jack VanFossan turned in his best performance of the season, racking up 143 yards and a pair of scores on five catches.
Easton Robertson and Josh Ravlin combined for 101 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.
Offensive versatility has been Underwood’s calling card all season.
“No matter what play we call, Alex [Ravlin] has reads and keys that he’s looking at,” Mechaelsen said. “He’s gonna throw based on what the defense gives him, and for the most part, he does a really good job of that. It kind of works itself out in terms of spreading the ball around. The defense is not allowed to key on one guy when there’s five, six, seven guys that can catch the ball at any given time. It’s obviously a luxury to have all those weapons and a quarterback who can get them the ball.”
Defensively, the Eagles remained stout against ACGC despite a shaky first quarter.
“We were able to get our feet underneath us a little bit [after the first quarter],” Mechaelsen said. “You simulate that in practice, but you can’t really truly simulate it. It took us a little bit of an adjustment period. From then on, the defense did a great job getting stops.”
Underwood’s defensive unit will look to carry that momentum into a matchup with a highly-potent Pella Christian offense.
Pella Christian, also nicknamed the Eagles, took down South Hamilton 38-30 in the second round to qualify for the quarterfinals.
“Really, really good team we’re gonna play Friday night,” Mechaelsen said. “Similar to us, I feel like they’ve got a lot of weapons and got a lot of playmakers.”
The best of those playmakers Pella Christian possesses is quarterback Isaac Kacmarynski. Through 10 games, the dual-threat senior has thrown for 963 yards and 10 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,073 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.
“[Stopping Kacmarynski] is gonna be a complete team effort,” Mechaelsen said. “He obviously jumps out on film as a guy who’s kind of a do-it-all guy for them. He’s as talented a player as we've seen all year or that we might even see all year. So, we’re gonna have to be focused on where he is on the field and what we need to do to limit his success.”
It’s no secret that the quarterfinal round hasn’t been kind to Underwood in recent years. The Eagles reached the final eight in both 2020 and 2021 and lost both times.
“Whether I mention it or not, it’s gonna be in the back of everyone’s mind,” Mechaelsen said. “We have too many smart football players to not know the stakes and know about some of the failures and shortcomings we’ve had before… For a lot of our guys, this will be their third time playing in a quarterfinal game, so we’re gonna use that experience to our benefit.”
While it has largely gone unspoken in the locker room throughout the season, Underwood knows it's on a mission to get over the quarterfinal hump and punch a ticket to the UNI Dome, something that has eluded them since 2002.
“It’s just another football game, that’s how we need to approach it,” Mechaelsen said. “If we make it more than it is, I think that sometimes puts a little bit of added stress and pressure on players who don’t need it. Our guys understand the significance of this game.”
Underwood hosts Pella Christian in the quarterfinals of the Iowa Class 1A State High School Football Playoffs Friday at 7 P.M.
Nick Stavas and John Tiarks will have the call of the game live on the KMA X Stream.
Listen to the full interview with Mechaelsen below.