(Jefferson City) -- The Jefferson City Renegades open their 2023 MINK League season on Wednesday night under the guidance of Truman State assistant coach Mike DeMilia.
"We're excited about this group," DeMilia said. "We spent a lot of time putting this roster together. I feel like we have a solid roster right now. We had a workout (Tuesday). Everyone is motivated and excited for the season. That's what makes this league fun."
The Renegades' lineup is a mix of players from all collegiate levels.
"We have a wide assortment of kids," DeMilia said. "We have six Division I players and quite a few JUCOs and NAIA guys. We're pretty young. We have quite a few college freshmen."
However, their lineup is relatively new this year.
"We typically have quite a few guys come back," DeMilia said. "This is the one year we don't have guys I know real well."
Missouri commit Charlie Miller, Brendan Wilson (Eastern Illinois) and Andrew Orscheln are among the live arms for the Renegades this year.
Offensively, Aiden Baumann (UTSA), Adam Wade (UTSA) and Charlie Rogan (Wichita State) are among the expected contributors.
DeMilia admits he's not sure what his team's strengths and weaknesses will be.
"Last year, I went in thinking we were good offensively but may struggle on the mound," he said. "It was the exact opposite. I feel like our pitching staff is a concern because we don't have a lot of starters, but it's worked out. I feel good about our offense. We have some power and three or four kids that can run well. It's hard to know what we have, but we have a good mix in our lineup."
DeMilia hopes his squad can compete in the MINK.
"We have a heavy schedule," DeMilia said. "We play 12 games in eight days. It's a long summer. Every team deals with a lot of attrition. If we keep our roster together, I think we can make a run at a championship in July."
The Renegades open their season Wednesday night against the Sedalia Bombers. Hear the full interview with DeMilia below.