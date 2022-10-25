(Stanton) -- The Riverside Bulldogs (32-5) pulled off a thrilling 3-2 victory over Stanton (30-9) in the Iowa Class 1A regional volleyball semifinals Monday.
The Bulldogs won the seesaw battle in five sets; 25-19, 20-25, 27-25, 22-25, 16-14.
“It was really exciting,” Riverside head coach Brooke Flathers said. “I think mentally, our girls are prepared for matches like this. They dig in deep everyday at practice, we play good teams all season and we were ready to pull that one out. I thought they did a nice job.”
In a night full of momentum swings and wild comebacks, Riverside remained composed in the end to come away with the victory in an instant classic.
“Our girls ball out every day in practice,” Flathers said. “We run drills that are one ball after another, so we’re ready for those chaotic situations. The girls handled it pretty well.”
Riverside comfortably controlled the first set, jumping out to a 14-9 lead and cruising to a six-point win. The second set featured the polar opposite, as Stanton took the reins en route to a five-point set win.
From there, mayhem followed.
In the third set, Stanton led 19-10 before Riverside scored 11 of the next 10 points to take a 21-20 lead. The two squads battled back and forth before Ayla Richardson, who’d been the catalyst for most of the comeback, sealed the deal at 27-25.
Richardson’s connection with her hitters shined all night, as she recorded a game-high 36 assists.
“Our chemistry has gotten so much better throughout the season,” Richardson said. “We’ve just been putting so many reps into getting better.”
The game was far from over, even after the rollercoaster third set.
In the fourth set, Stanton rode the hot hands of Jenna Stephens and Lauren Johnson to a three-point victory.
“[Stanton is] a tough team,” Flathers said. “That was probably the most point-by-point match we’ve played all season. Stanton does a great job. Their coach got them ready for the match and they came out swinging every set.”
Stanton’s triumph in the fourth set forced the match to a make-or-break fifth set in front of a raucous crowd.
“Our girls love a loud gym,” Flathers said. “We kind of praise them for that at practice. We have a big following even 40 minutes away from home. It was awesome.”
Both teams entered set five with their respective seasons on the line.
“It was nerve-wracking,” Elyssa Amdor said. “I was shaking a little bit, but our coaches did really well at saying, ‘hey, you’re okay, take a second, this point is it, we got it.’”
The crowd witnessed yet another back-and-forth set which came down to five separate match points. The Bulldogs won the game with senior standout Veronica Andrusyshyn at the service line.
Andrusyshyn remained Riverside’s most prolific hitter, racking up 17 kills, two assists, five digs and one block.
“[Andrusyshyn] did a great job for us tonight,” Flathers said. “It was interesting, in the five sets, I thought we had different girls step up in every single set and they were consistent all the way through. It was a fun matchup and our kids did a great job.”
Amdor recorded 14 digs and two kills, Sophia Taylor finished with eight kills, four digs and three blocks, while Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell added 13 kills.
With this win, Riverside advances to the regional finals for a battle with top-seeded Gehlen Catholic, which took down Remsen St. Mary’s in straight sets Monday.
The Bulldogs are just one win away from a state tournament appearance.
“We’ll take the momentum into practice tomorrow and be ready to go,” Flathers said. “We’ll get better tomorrow in every rep that we can and then get ready for Wednesday.”
Riverside’s regional final showdown with Gehlen Catholic will be played as a neutral site game in Denison Wednesday at 7 P.M.
View full interviews with Amdor, Richardson and Flathers below.