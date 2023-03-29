(Glidden) -- Jackson Sklenar entered his senior season doubtful about playing college football.
Then the season ended, leaving Sklenar with the reality that his playing days might be done. That is until Sklenar opted to join defending NAIA champion Northwestern College.
"It's exciting," Sklenar said. "It means a lot to me. I've enjoyed the sport a lot. Junior year, I wasn't looking at any schools. Senior year rolled around, and I wanted to keep playing. I didn't want it to end yet."
Sklenar came in touch with Northwestern through his high school coach, Kreg Lensch.
"Coach Lensch played at Northwestern," Sklenar said. "He said it was a great college. He hooked us up there. I toured it, thought it was a great place and decided to commit. Everybody was really nice. The campus was modern, and the head coach (Matt McCarty) was willing to take a chance on me. I like that."
Sklenar chose Northwestern over interest from Central and Simpson.
"I was in talks with Central and Simpson," he said. "I never toured them. I went to Northwestern, thought it was a good place and decided to commit there."
Northwestern's recent success piqued Sklenar's interest.
"It was important," he said. "Throughout my high school career, we didn't win a ton of games. I wanted to go somewhere with a winning culture I could be a part of."
Sklenar played running back and linebacker in high school but expects to play tight end at Northwestern -- for now.
"Right now, they have me as a tight end," he said. "But I talked to the coach. He'll put me wherever. I think I'm a good leader. I'm hoping to translate that to Northwestern. I'm trying to get bigger, faster and stronger. Hopefully, I can get a locked in spot on varsity by my junior or senior year."
Click below to hear the full interview with Sklenar.