(Shenandoah) -- It's a new week and a new start for Shenandoah football as they try to notch their first win of the season.
The Mustangs opened their season last week with a 46-7 loss to Page County rival Clarinda on Friday night.
"We have a lot to improve," Shenandoah head football coach Ty Ratliff said. "We had some glimpses, but we have to do it for four quarters. We have a long way to go with a young crew and different systems, but I thought the kids executed to the best of their ability."
The season-opening loss to their fiercest rival stings, but Ratliff knows his youthful squad can't dwell on the past.
"We've told them one game doesn't dictate who we are as a team," he said. "The kids have responded well. They came in on Saturday and wanted to learn. I think there are some things this team can possess in the upcoming weeks. We have a lot of learning to do, but we'll keep developing. Getting them some more experience is going to be extremely helpful."
Jade Spangler completed seven passes for the Mustangs in the loss, while Treyton Foster scored the Mustangs' lone touchdown. Friday's game was Shenandoah's first in their new-look offense.
"We've got to do a better job blocking up front," Ratliff said. "But overall, Jade Spangler did a good job commanding the offense. I think we're going to get more comfortable each game in the new system."
Shenandoah's next shot at their first win of the year comes Friday when they face West Central Valley. The Wildcats -- led by former Clarinda coach Jim Lindsay -- opened the year with a 28-17 loss to Panorama. West Central Valley ran the ball 43 times for 177 yards.
"They're going to come downhill at us," Ratliff said. "We have to step up and be ready to play physical football. Clarinda came down hill at us. We have to tighten some things up on the offensive and defensive line."
Improving in the trenches is a must for the Mustangs.
"We have to tackle at the line of scrimmage," Ratliff said. "Last Friday, (Clarinda) got too big of a push. Offensively, we have to do a better job of picking up blocks and giving (Spangler) more time to make his reads."
You can watch Shenandoah/West Central Valley Friday night. Check out KMA Sports' Week 2 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM 99.1 or streaming online at kmaland.com.
