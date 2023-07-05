(Carroll) -- The Kuemper Catholic baseball team made a surprising run to the state tournament last year. Given their recent win streak and successful season, another trip to state wouldn't be a surprise this time.
The Knights are 23-10 this year. They have won five straight games and 11 of their last 13.
Senior Logan Sibenaller has been an integral part of the Knights' success.
"We're feeling good," Sibenaller said. "Our bats started coming alive toward the end of the season. We're excited to see where we go in this postseason."
The Knights' offense has found a rhythm. They've plated 50 total runs in the last five games -- wins over Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood (twice) and Carroll.
"We've all had really good plate approaches," Sibenaller said. "We're looking for pitches to hit and compiling pitches to hit."
Sibenaller went 10-for-23 at the dish last week with seven RBI, a double, a triple and a homer to claim Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
The week didn't start out great for Sibenaller, though, as he went 0-for-4 in the week opener against Clarinda.
"I just flushed," he said. "I had to get a clean slate. The next game against Clarinda, I went 3-for-3 and just kept going."
Sibenaller's finest game came against Denison-Schleswig, where he fell just a single shy of the cycle.
"It was Senior Night, so it was a special night," he said. "My last at-bat, we had a chance to walk it off. I just wanted to put a ball in play."
Sibenaller currently hits .321/.452/.472 with 21 RBI and 11 extra-base hits among his 23 knocks.
"First pitch, I want to see something I can hit," he said. "After that, I'm looking for something to square up. I don't let the pitcher give me anything I don't want to see. I've left breaking balls down low. Last year, I chased balls low in the zone. This year, I'm more disciplined."
He's been a consistent arm in Kuemper's rotation, too, with a 4.00 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 49 innings this season. His most recent showing was a complete-game win against Carroll on Friday.
"I've had a few rough spots, but I'm getting stronger," Sibenaller said. "I've struggled locating, but if I can focus on locating throughout the postseason, I'll be pretty good."
Sibenaller and his teams are among the favorites to make the Class 2A State Tournament, held at the Knights' own Merchants Park. However, their focus is solely on the task at hand, Pocahontas Area.
"Just play our ball," Sibenaller said. "Everyone in the postseason wants to win. We have the mentality of continuing to improve."
The Indians (13-14) are an unfamiliar adversary to Kuemper.
"We know a little about them," Sibenaller said. "We saw them at one of our tournaments, so we watched them a little bit, but not much. We'll be ready for them."
Hear more with Sibenaller below.