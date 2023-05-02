(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert tennis teams are ready for the downhill stretch of the 2023 season.
A young boys team is preparing for next week's district tournament, while a talented girls squad hopes to show itself as one of the top teams in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
On the boys side, the Falcons are 4-5 on the season. They had to replace their top four players from last year's squad.
"I knew filling those spots would be a big void," St. Albert head coach Cory Lear said. "I feel like we've done a tremendous job with that so far."
Cole Pekny is their No. 1 singles player, while Jaxson Lehnen, McCoy Daley, William Tallman, Nolan Smith and Noah Narmi complete the lineup. The doubles pairs of Pekny/Narmi and Daley/Tallman led the Falcons at Hawkeye Ten. Both teams finished fourth as the Falcons tied for sixth as a team.
The girls, meanwhile, are 7-3 in dual action. Landry Miller -- a state medalist last year -- is 5-4.
"She gets the tone started off, and it trickles down," Lear said.
Georgie Bohnet, Alexis Narmi, Mari Valdivia, Lily Barnes and Ella Narmi fill the lineup for the Saintes.
"To see the success and strides each player has made so far is amazing," Lear said.
Lear has preached an aggressive approach to his team. He feels they've listened.
"I feel our play is very aggressive," he said. "Some Hawkeye Ten schools like to play the rebound game and keep the ball in play for as long as they can. We practice the boys and girls together, so they are aggressive and physical. The way we play with our aggressive and physical mentality means a lot. I feel like that's why we've seen success."
The Falcons end their regular season Friday in a meet with Atlantic and Southwest Valley. They head to next week's district meet in Denison. Bishop Heelan, Cherokee, LeMars, Lewis Central, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Storm Lake are also in their district.
"It was interesting how the assignments got placed," Lear said. "We'll see five or six teams we haven't seen this season. I'm eager to see what those schools bring to the table. If they play the way they did (at Hawkeye Ten), I hope we can punch one or two qualifiers through to the state tournament."
The girls team competes in the Hawkeye Ten Tournament Wednesday in Carroll. It won't be easy, but the Saintes should contend with loaded Lewis Central and Clarinda teams for the title.
"We know Clarinda and Lewis Central are going to be a tough battle for us," Lear said. "We've prepped our goals. They're well aware it won't be easy. They have to play the best tennis they've ever played if they want to walk away with some hardware."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports from the Hawkeye Ten Tournament Wednesday. Check out the full interview with Coach Lear below.