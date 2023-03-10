BJ Windhorst
Photo courtesy of BJ Windhorst

(KMAland) -- Clarinda alum and KMA Sports Hall of Famer BJ Windhorst won a state title for WDM Valley on Friday while the Platte Valley teams finished third at the state tournament.

IOWA BOYS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

1A: Grand View Christian 63 North Linn 46

2A: Central Lyon 71 Western Christian 59

3A: Bondurant-Farrar 58 Xavier 55

4A: WDM Valley 75 Waukee Northwest 67

MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation: Platte Valley 46 Leeton 42

Maggie Collins had 14 points and 15 rebounds while Sarah Langford accounted for 10 points. Brylie Angle added eight points and three rebounds.

Other Missouri Girls Class 1 State Tournament Scores

Championship: Meadville 39 Chadwick 28

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 STATE TOURNAMENT

Consolation: Platte Valley 81 Glasgow 45

Memphis Bliley splashed 27 points while Matt Jermain had 19 points, five assists and four rebounds. Alex Mattson stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, 10 assists and four rebounds.

Other Missouri Boys Class 1 State Tournament Scores

Championship: South Iron 56 St. Elizabeth 47

MISSOURI GIRLS STATE SEMIFINALS

Class 2: Bishop LeBlond 45 New Haven 33

Class 2: Tipton 55 Norwood 30

Class 3: El Dorado Springs 52 West County 29

Class 3: Fair Grove 61 Skyline 42

MISSOURI BOYS STATE SEMIFINALS

Class 2: Principia 65 Plattsburg 63

Class 2: Salisbury 46 Hartville 34

Class 3: Central (New Madrid County) 67 Lafayette County 48

Class 3: Lutheran North 61 Thayer 60

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALS

Central (Park Hills) 56 MICDS 52

Lafayette 61 Center 41

Vashon 77 Lutheran St. Charles 45

Father Tolton Regional Catholic 52 Logan-Rogersville 35

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Cardinal Ritter 62 Sikeston 45

Pembroke Hill 70 Ruskin 42

Ladue Horton Watkins 42 Westminister Christian Academy 41

Jefferson City 60 Hillcrest 56

MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALS

Jackson 40 Eureka 36

Staley 81 Battle 37

Troy Buchanan 74 Chaminade College Prep 62

Kickapoo 49 Lee’s Summit West 43

NEBRASKA BOYS STATE SEMIFINALS

Class C1: Auburn 54 Omaha Concordia 53

Nixon Ligouri (17 points) and Maverick Binder (13) cracked double figures for Auburn in the win. Find the full story here.

Class C1: Ashland-Greenwood 50 Ogallala 20

Dane Jacobsen dropped 16 in the win. Trevor Maeder has the full story here.

Class D1: Johnson-Brock 48 Maywood-Hayes Center 40

Camden Dalinghaus put in 24 points for the Eagles in the victory. Check out more from this game here.

OTHER NEBRASKA BOYS STATE SEMIFINAL SCORES

Class A: Bellevue West 74 Westside 41

Class A: Millard North 54 Gretna 52

Class B: Skutt Catholic 57 Crete 55

Class B: Platteview 80 York 54

Class C2: Freeman 63 Cedar Catholic 45

Class C2: Amherst 36 Tri-County 19

Class D1: North Platte St. Patrick’s 43. Dundy County Stratton 40

Class D2: Wynot 53 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 50

Class D2: Parkview Christian 86 Shelton 57 

