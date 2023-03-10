(KMAland) -- Clarinda alum and KMA Sports Hall of Famer BJ Windhorst won a state title for WDM Valley on Friday while the Platte Valley teams finished third at the state tournament.
IOWA BOYS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
1A: Grand View Christian 63 North Linn 46
2A: Central Lyon 71 Western Christian 59
3A: Bondurant-Farrar 58 Xavier 55
4A: WDM Valley 75 Waukee Northwest 67
MISSOURI GIRLS CLASS 1 STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Platte Valley 46 Leeton 42
Maggie Collins had 14 points and 15 rebounds while Sarah Langford accounted for 10 points. Brylie Angle added eight points and three rebounds.
Other Missouri Girls Class 1 State Tournament Scores
Championship: Meadville 39 Chadwick 28
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 1 STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Platte Valley 81 Glasgow 45
Memphis Bliley splashed 27 points while Matt Jermain had 19 points, five assists and four rebounds. Alex Mattson stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, 10 assists and four rebounds.
Other Missouri Boys Class 1 State Tournament Scores
Championship: South Iron 56 St. Elizabeth 47
MISSOURI GIRLS STATE SEMIFINALS
Class 2: Bishop LeBlond 45 New Haven 33
Class 2: Tipton 55 Norwood 30
Class 3: El Dorado Springs 52 West County 29
Class 3: Fair Grove 61 Skyline 42
MISSOURI BOYS STATE SEMIFINALS
Class 2: Principia 65 Plattsburg 63
Class 2: Salisbury 46 Hartville 34
Class 3: Central (New Madrid County) 67 Lafayette County 48
Class 3: Lutheran North 61 Thayer 60
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALS
Central (Park Hills) 56 MICDS 52
Lafayette 61 Center 41
Vashon 77 Lutheran St. Charles 45
Father Tolton Regional Catholic 52 Logan-Rogersville 35
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Cardinal Ritter 62 Sikeston 45
Pembroke Hill 70 Ruskin 42
Ladue Horton Watkins 42 Westminister Christian Academy 41
Jefferson City 60 Hillcrest 56
MISSOURI BOYS CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Jackson 40 Eureka 36
Staley 81 Battle 37
Troy Buchanan 74 Chaminade College Prep 62
Kickapoo 49 Lee’s Summit West 43
NEBRASKA BOYS STATE SEMIFINALS
Class C1: Auburn 54 Omaha Concordia 53
Nixon Ligouri (17 points) and Maverick Binder (13) cracked double figures for Auburn in the win. Find the full story here.
Class C1: Ashland-Greenwood 50 Ogallala 20
Dane Jacobsen dropped 16 in the win. Trevor Maeder has the full story here.
Class D1: Johnson-Brock 48 Maywood-Hayes Center 40
Camden Dalinghaus put in 24 points for the Eagles in the victory. Check out more from this game here.
OTHER NEBRASKA BOYS STATE SEMIFINAL SCORES
Class A: Bellevue West 74 Westside 41
Class A: Millard North 54 Gretna 52
Class B: Skutt Catholic 57 Crete 55
Class B: Platteview 80 York 54
Class C2: Freeman 63 Cedar Catholic 45
Class C2: Amherst 36 Tri-County 19
Class D1: North Platte St. Patrick’s 43. Dundy County Stratton 40
Class D2: Wynot 53 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 50
Class D2: Parkview Christian 86 Shelton 57