(KMAland) -- It's the final week of the high school football regular season for 8-Player, A, 1A and 2A.
It might seem crazy, but it's real.
The end of the season means postseason scenarios. Unlike most coaches, I enjoy the playoff chatter, hypotheticals and scenarios. Does that make me a bad person? Maybe, but I can't help it.
In my past life as an announcer at a race track, one of my duties was to keep track on the championship points standings when the season wound down. I enjoyed it and, contrary to popular belief, I like using my brain, so I did that here.
There are 12 districts involving KMAland schools and a very confusing 8-Player wild card picture. Let's try to make sense of it.
8-PLAYER
The top three in each district automatically qualify as well as two "wild cards" for a 32-team field. It would make sense to determine the "wild cards" by using the RPI system the IHSAA uses for 3A/4A/5A, but they don't. Don't ask me why, but they don't. Instead, district record and point differential determine the wild card teams. More on that later.
District 1
Pretty cut and dry here. Remsen, St. Mary's (5-0) is the district champion, Newell-Fonda (5-1) is the runner-up and Kingsley-Pierson (3-2) gets the final spot thanks to Ar-We-Va's forfeit to Newell-Fonda.
Glidden-Ralston has an outside shot at a wild card spot if they find a way to upset Remsen, St. Marys.
District 7
Montezuma (5-0) clinched the district title last week in their 64-62 win over Baxter (4-1). Baxter will be the two seed regardless of tonight's outcome against Twin Cedars because they have the tiebreaker over BGM (3-2).
BGM is also in regardless of their outcome against Melcher-Dallas (2-3). A Melcher-Dallas win would create a three-way tie with those two and Grand View Christian (3-3), but BGM has a 45-point advantage in the tiebreaker and the most you can gain on somebody is 34.
Grand View Christian and Melcher-Dallas have a puncher's chance at a wild card. Their respective point differentials are 0 and -17.
District 8
Pretty straight forward here. Southeast Warren, Moravia and Martensdale-St. Mary's are first, second and third at 5-0, 4-1 and 3-2.
Mormon Trail (3-3) and Murray (2-3) can give themselves a chance at wild card spots with wins over Grand View Christian and Moravia.
Mormon Trail's game with GVC is non-district, but the Thunder are also in the wild card mix and head-to-head is a tiebreaker for that spot.
District 9
The winner of Fremont-Mills (5-0)/Lenox (5-0) (tonight on the KMA Video Stream) is the district champion while the loser is second. East Mills (3-2) secures third with a win over Stanton-Essex (2-3).
Stanton-Essex can get in with a win and Bedford (2-3) loss to East Union (1-4). A Stanton-Essex win and a Bedford win creates a three-way tie that gets settled by points. East Mills is at +6, Bedford 0 and Stanton -24.
Bedford is very much a contender for a wild card, but more on that in a minute. Patience!
District 10
West Harrison (6-0) has clinched the district title while CAM (4-1) and Audubon (3-2) are also in at second and third. The winner of Exira-EHK (2-3)/Coon Rapids-Bayard puts themselves in the mix for a wild card spot. Exira-EHK is -3 and Coon Rapids-Bayard -17.
Wild Card
This was a nightmare to decipher. It also requires looking at the other districts around the state.
8-1: Glidden-Ralston upsetting Remsen, St. Mary's is the only way a team from this district gets a wild card team. Their current point differential is -10.
8-2: There's an outside chance of a three-way tie for second, third and fourth between Harris-Lake Park (4-1), GTRA (4-1) and St. Edmond, Fort Dodge (3-2). A St. Edmond win over GTRA would create a tie between either just those two or those two and Harris-Lake Park. HLP has wins over both, so they'd be in. St. Edmond would also be in, relegating GTRA to wild card territory. At 4-2 in the district, they would be in. Every wild card candidate in the state is pulling for GTRA.
Point Differentials among wild card candidates in this district: St. Edmond (+5)
8-3: Clarksville or West Central will get the third automatic spot. Clarksville with a win over Riceville and West Central with an upset over Turkey Valley (the district champion) and a Clarksville loss. If both win, West Central gets in with one of the two wild card spots. If BCMoore's projections are true (Clarksville win & West Central loss), West Central joins the wild card pool. Their current point differential is 0.
8-4:Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-1), Colo-Nesco (2-2) and Collins-Maxwell (2-2) are fighting for two spots. If Collins-Maxwell beats Gladbrook-Reinbeck -- the 44-point favorite -- there's a three-way tie. Gladbrook-Reinbeck can't be eliminated by point differential while it would be tight between Colo-Nesco and Collins-Maxwell. Right now, Colo-Nesco is at -3 while Collins-Maxwell is at +3. If BCMoore is right and Gladbrook-Reinbeck wins, Collins-Maxwell joins the wild card pool.
8-5: The winner of Midland/Edgewood-Colesburg gets the third playoff spot while the loser joins the wild card hopefuls with three losses. Both have current point differentials of 0.
8-6: Winfield-Mount Union (3-3) and Lone Tree (3-3) are likely wild card candidates out of this district. Lone Tree can actually create a three-way tie in this district if they upset Iowa Valley (4-2) and Winfield-Mt. Union beats English Valleys. If BCMoore is correct, Iowa Valley gets the final spot while Winfield-Mt. Union enters the wild card mix with a point differential of +12.
8-7: As I stated earlier, Melcher-Dallas and Grand View Christian are 3-3.
8-8: Murray can join the 3-3 club by beating Moravia.
8-9: Maybe I'm wrong, but I think Bedford has a legitimate shot if they take care of business with East Union. Their current point differential is 0. Stanton-Essex could also be a factor in this race if they beat East Mills, Bedford loses but they don't win the tiebreaker.
8-10: As stated earlier, the winner of Exira-EHK/Coon Rapids-Bayard has a shot.
Does that make sense? Let's break it down.
Potential 2-loss wildcard teams & point differential
-- GTRA (If they lose to St. Edmond): +63
-- Collins-Maxwell (If they beat Gladbrook-Reinbeck, but don't get in via tie with G-R and Colo-Nesco): +3
-- West Central (If they beat Turkey Valley): 0
-- Colo-Nesco (If they lose to GMC, Collins-Maxwell wins and they don't get in via tie): -3
Potential 3-loss teams & point differential
-- Iowa Valley (If they lose to Lone Tree and Winfield Mt. Union wins and they miss via tiebreaker with those two): +33
-- Winfield-Mt. Union (If Lone Tree beats Iowa Valley and WMU doesn't make it on points): +12
-- East Mills (If they lose to Stanton-Essex, Bedford wins and misses via tiebreaker): +6
-- Clarksville (If they lose to Riceville and West Central wins): +6
-- St. Edmond (If they lose to GTRA): +5
-- Collins-Maxwell (In as 2-loss team if they beat Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 3-loss team if they lose): +3
-- Grand View Christian (Will finish with three losses): 0
-- West Central (if they lose to Turkey Valley): 0
-- Midland, Wyoming (If they lose to Edgewood-Colesburg): 0
-- Edgewood-Colesburg (If they lose to Midland, Wyoming): 0
-- Bedford (If they beat East Union): 0
-- Mormon Trail (Will finish 3-3): -2
-- Colo Nesco (If they lose to GMG and Collins-Maxwell wins points tiebreaker): -3
-- Exira-EHK (If they beat Coon Rapids-Bayard): -3
-- Murray (If they beat Moravia): -4
-- Lone Tree (If they beat Iowa Valley and Winfield-Mt. Union wins and they miss via tiebreaker): -6
-- Glidden-Ralston (if they beat Remsen, St. Mary's): -10
-- Melcher-Dallas (If they beat BGM): -17
-- Coon Rapids-Bayard (If they beat Exira-EHK): -17
-- Stanton-Essex (If they beat East Mills, Bedford wins and misses via tiebreaker): -24
If BCMoore's projections are true, no team with two losses need a wild card, but the following will have three losses:
Winfield-Mt. Union (+12), St. Edmond (+5), Grand View Christian (0), Edgewood-Colesburg (0), Bedford (0), Mormon Trail (-2), Collins-Maxwell (-3), Exira-EHK (-3).
Winfield-Mt. Union, Bedford and Exira-EHK are projected to win, which means they gain points. St. Edmond, Edgewood-Colesburg and Collins-Maxwell are projected to lose, so they'll lose points. Mormon Trail and Grand View Christian play in a non-district games, so they can't gain or lose.
Translation: Winfield-Mt. Union and Bedford are in line for the final wild cards if they win and nothing crazy happens across the state. This final spot could come down to Bedford and Exira-EHK on points. Who the hell knows?
This is a jumbled mess to sort out. Maybe this helped it make sense to you, or maybe it didn't. Either way, I tried.
CLASS A
The top four teams in each district make the playoffs. The top two seeds host first round games.
District 6
Lynnville-Sully has clinched the top sed in this district. Madrid will finish second, Ogden third and Belle Plaine fourth.
District 7
AHSTW (5-0) has clinched the district title while the winner of Southwest Valley (4-1)/Mount Ayr (4-1) takes second and the loser is third.
The fun in this district is for the final spot. Earlham (2-3) clinches it with a win over Riverside (1-4) while St. Albert (2-3) clinches with an upset win over AHSTW and a Riverside win.
If Riverside wins and St. Albert loses, it comes down to points. Earlham is at -17, St. Albert -29 and Riverside -36.
St. Albert would obviously lose points in a loss, so it would come down to Riverside and Earlham. A Riverside win by 10 or more points would put them in while a win by less than that would give the nod to Earlham. This district is worth keeping an eye on tonight.
District 8
Tri-Center (3-2) could have given us some major mayhem with a win last week, but Woodbury Central (5-0) clinched the district title instead while Logan-Magnolia (4-1) is second. The winner of Tri-Center/Westwood (3-2) finishes third while the loser is fourth.
CLASS 1A
Like Class A, top four teams make it and top two host.
District 6
Sigourney-Keota (4-0) is the district champion. The winner of Pella Christian (3-1)/Central Decatur (3-1) takes second while the loser is third. Pleasantville (1-3) gets the fourth spot with a win over Cardinal or if Van Buren loses to Sigourney-Keota. A Van Buren win and Pleasantville loss means Van Buren gets in.
District 7
Only thing to determine in this district is seeding. ACGC/Van Meter victor gets the top seed and the loser is second. The winner of West Central Valley/Interstate 35 gets third and the loser fourth.
District 8
The winner of Underwood (4-0)/Kuemper (4-0) wins the district and the loser is second. Treynor (2-2) and East Sac (1-3) take third and fourth with wins over MVAOCOU (1-3) and West Monona (0-4), but things could get weird if either team loses.
Wins by MVAOCOU and East Sac win creates a 3-way tie for two spots. Treynor can't be eliminated via points (0) while East Sac (-44) and MVAOCOU (-33) would fight for the final spot. An MVAOCOU win means, they'd gain points and get in, unless East Sac wins by 17 or more and MVAOCOU wins by less than six points. MVAOCOU could actually become the three seed in this scenario if they beat Treynor by 17 or more.
If West Monona and Treynor win, it creates a three-way tie between West Monona, East Sac and MVAOCOU for the final spot. West Monona's point differential is -59. They would have to win by at least 16 and have Treynor win by at least 11.
If MVAOCOU wins and West Monona win, MVAOCOU and Treynor both get in as the third and fourth seeds, respectively.
BCMoore projects wins for Treynor and East Sac County...the simplest scenario.
CLASS 2A
District 8
Red Oak could have made this one a headache last week, but Clarke took care of business. Everyone is locked in their positions -- 1. Greene County, 2. Clarinda, 3. Des Moines Christian, 4. Clarke.
Is this clear as mud? Now, let's play the stinkin' games.