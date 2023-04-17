(Neola) -- The Tri-Center boys soccer program has been a pleasant surprise with its fast start.
The Trojans are 4-2 with wins over Kuemper Catholic, Thomas Jefferson, Denison-Schleswig and Atlantic. Their four wins is just two shy of last year's season-long total.
"I thought we could be better than we were last year," Tri-Center head coach Kelly Daughenbaugh said. "The boys put in the time to get better. I had a couple of boys decide to play club soccer. They're bringing that into practice. We're going to get better as time goes on."
Tri-Center's two losses are to Treynor and West Central Valley. The latter was a 1-0 defeat in overtime Friday.
"We've been in six games so far," Daughenbaugh said. "Three went to double overtime. Two were in shootouts. The first two went our way. And the last didn't. The boys did a nice job. We stayed in the game. Some stuff we worked on in practice came through in the (West Central Valley) game.'
The nail-biting tests should benefit the Trojans in the long haul.
"All that extra time pushing physically and the mental part of pushing through while being tired will help us down the road," Daughenbaugh said. "It will make us better."
Senior Ethan Schneckloth leads the team in goals with five. Zach Murley has added three goals, while Holden Skow and Hayden Mass have also contributed to the offense.
Goalie Hayden Benson has allowed only six goals and managed 62 saves in 480 minutes of action this year. The defense has been stout for the Trojans, but Daughenbaugh wants to see more from the offense.
"Our defense is doing well," Daughenbaugh said. "We just have to find a way to find the back of the net. That takes more coordination with the players working together. The more they do that, the more we'll find the net."
The Trojans have three games this week. They face Glenwood (Monday), AHSTW (Tuesday) and Harlan (Friday).
"Tough week," Daughenbaugh said. "We want to do better against Glenwood than we did last year. It's a rough week. We have to focus, stay healthy and bring our best to every game we have."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Daughenbaugh.