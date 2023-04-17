Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Sunshine early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds this afternoon. High 76F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.