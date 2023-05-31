(KMAland) -- Officials with the Western Iowa Conference have released their all-conference selections from the 2023 soccer season.
In girls play, Underwood had a league-high five first-team nods. Those came from Georgia Paulson, Tieler Hull, Hollie Larson, Lola Paulson and Haley Stangl.
Devon Koyle (Missouri Valley), Jada Cohn (Logan-Magnolia), Brooke Daughenbaugh (Tri-Center), Grace Porter (AHSTW), Bailey Richardson (Treynor), Ella Langer (AHSTW), McKenna Witte (Logan-Magnolia) and Abby Schuett (Tri-Center) were also first-team choices.
On the boys side, Treynor and Underwood each had three first-team designations. Sam Burmeister, Danny Kinsella and Ryder Davidson were the nods for Treynor, and Underwood's first-team selections came from Kaden Ogle, Dyson Rasmussen and Gus Bashore. Ethan Schneckloth (Tri-Center), Nicio Adame (Logan-Magnolia), Hayden Benson (Tri-Center), Christian Dahir (Tri-Center), Brayden Lund (AHSTW), Aiden Bell (Riverside) and Kayden Baxter (AHSTW) were also selected to the first team.
View the full list of first and second team choices below.