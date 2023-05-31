Western Iowa Conference NEW 2
(KMAland) -- Officials with the Western Iowa Conference have released their all-conference selections from the 2023 soccer season. 

In girls play, Underwood had a league-high five first-team nods. Those came from Georgia Paulson, Tieler Hull, Hollie Larson, Lola Paulson and Haley Stangl.

Devon Koyle (Missouri Valley), Jada Cohn (Logan-Magnolia), Brooke Daughenbaugh (Tri-Center), Grace Porter (AHSTW), Bailey Richardson (Treynor), Ella Langer (AHSTW), McKenna Witte (Logan-Magnolia) and Abby Schuett (Tri-Center) were also first-team choices. 

On the boys side, Treynor and Underwood each had three first-team designations. Sam Burmeister, Danny Kinsella and Ryder Davidson were the nods for Treynor, and Underwood's first-team selections came from Kaden Ogle, Dyson Rasmussen and Gus Bashore. Ethan Schneckloth (Tri-Center), Nicio Adame (Logan-Magnolia), Hayden Benson (Tri-Center), Christian Dahir (Tri-Center), Brayden Lund (AHSTW), Aiden Bell (Riverside) and Kayden Baxter (AHSTW) were also selected to the first team. 

View the full list of first and second team choices below. 

Download PDF 2023 WIC Girls Soccer All - Conference - Media.xls - Sheet1.pdf
Download PDF 2023 WIC Boys Soccer All - Conference - Media.xls - Sheet1.pdf

