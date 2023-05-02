(Underwood) -- Underwood track star Thomas Huneke's dream of competing at the Division I level is about to come true.
Huneke, a standout thrower for the Eagles, recently committed to continue throwing at North Dakota State University.
"This opportunity is one of the best things to happen to me," Huneke said. "It makes me happy. It's been a dream of mine for a very long time to be a Division I athlete. It means quite a bit. The competition will be awesome."
Until recently, Huneke thought his future was in football.
"I started looking at schools to play football," he said. "I pulled a couple of offers for football. Then I went off in my junior track season. I started talking to coaches and I realized I had a love for track. This is what I wanted to do."
Huneke thought of the big picture when choosing track over football.
"It was a tough decision," he said. "I spent a lot of hours at the table talking to my parents about it. It really just came down to my body. I didn't want to risk having future problems, so I decided on track."
Huneke quickly gained the attention of North Dakota State.
"I emailed the coach last summer," he said. "We talked. I eventually got the offer to take a visit."
Huneke ultimately chose the Bison over interest from Iowa State and Southwest Minnesota State.
"I didn't like either one as much as I felt at home at North Dakota State," he said. "The coach reminded me of a lot of people I have here at home. He made it feel homey. I didn't want too big of a campus and I wanted a team and program that wants me to succeed as much as I want to succeed."
Aside from competing his beloved shot put, Huneke also expects to do the weight and hammer throws in college.
"That really excites me," he said. "I've been doing some of that at home. That's going to be exciting."
Huneke plans to study construction management at North Dakota State. Check out the full interview with Huneke below.