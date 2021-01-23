(Malvern) -- The Sidney boys won their first Corner Conference Tournament championship since 2012 on Saturday night.
The Cowboys (8-4) avenged an earlier loss to East Mills (11-2) and snapped the Wolverines’ 10-game win streak with a 41-35 victory on KMA-FM 99.1.
“It was kind of similar to the first game we played,” Sidney coach Kent Larsen told KMA Sports. “Neither team shot the ball especially well, but both teams played really great defense.”
Defense was certainly one of the big stories of the night in the Cowboys’ win. Leighton Whipple, who missed their 35-29 loss to East Mills earlier this month, held Mason Crouse to just 12 hard-earned points.
“The big thing we told Leighton is that he needed to stay down,” Larsen said. “Mason will give you that head and shoulders fake and try to get by you. Then he’s so strong that he can finish at the rim. He’s so difficult to guard.”
“He likes to drive and pump,” Whipple added. “(Coach Larsen) emphasized that I need to just stay down.”
Crouse was the only player for East Mills to finish in double figures. Sidney’s offense, which led them to a win over Stanton on a hot-shooting Thursday night, made just enough shots.
Cole Jorgenson had a game-high 13 points for Sidney while Conner Behrends added 10 points and 16 rebounds in a dynamic double-double performance.
“I know I’ve just got to stay in position,” Behrends said. “I know I’m not the tallest, but I just have to out-work them.”
The Cowboys used an 11-0 between the end of the first half and the beginning of the second, and that proved just enough to hold off any push from the Wolverines.
“It means a lot,” Coach Larsen said. “It’s the first time for them; 2012 has been a long time. We got here in 2018, but we couldn’t get it finished. Tonight, they did. I’m so proud of the kids.”
“It’s something we’ve been working for all year long,” Whipple added. “We’ve been battling for the top of the Corner. It’s been tough, but it feels great.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Larsen, Whipple and Behrends below.
Consolation: Stanton 48 Fremont-Mills 40
Carter Johnson led Stanton with 16 points while Quentin Thornburg had eight points and nine rebounds. Colby Royal chipped in seven points and six steals.
View video interviews with co-coach Jake Lord and Royal below.
Taylor Reed led Fremont-Mills with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Cooper Langfelt pitched in 11 points and nine rebounds.