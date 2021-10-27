(Maryville) -- One thing has been constant during Maryville's 2021 football season: a stellar rushing attack led by Cooper Loe.
Loe shined for the Spoofhounds last week in their 37-6 win over Lafayette. The junior sparked Maryville's patented ground game with 198 rushing yards and three scores.
"We knew we could run the ball on them," Loe said. "The first half was big. They made changes at halftime, but I think we did a good job and the line did a good job of opening up holes."
Loe reflected on his three scores and his running style.
"I try to keep the yardage situation in my head," he said. "I always try to get the first down no matter where it is, hit the hole as hard as I can and get those extra yards. Those touchdowns were just there."
Anyone who follows Maryville football is aware of their desire to pound the rock. The Spoofhounds have done that this year with Loe, Caden Stoecklein and Connor Drake.
"He (head coach Matt Webb) always says teams need to run the ball in the playoffs," Loe said. "If you can't run the ball, your offense is going to struggle. Running the ball is what our offense is known for, and it's for sure big going into the playoffs."
Loe is also a catalyst on Maryville's stingy defense that contained Lafayette's offense to 32 points below its season average.
"We did a good job of preparing for that," he said. "Our goal is a shutout, but I feel holding them to six points is good when they average 38 a game."
Maryville enters the postseason at 5-4, but don't be fooled by their record. The Spoofhounds have three one-possession losses to Harrisonville, St. Pius X and Lincoln College Prep, who are a combined 21-5. They've found a rhythm lately after starting 1-3.
"Playing that competition was good for us," Loe said. "It doesn't look good on our record, but it helped prepare us for the postseason."
The Spoofhounds are the top seed in Class 2 District 7 and received a bye this week before facing either Brookfield or Trenton in a district semifinal. Loe and company hope to use the week off to get healthy and prepare for another deep postseason run.
"I think we are proud of where we are right now," he said. "We have some improving to do over the bye week, but I think we will focus on us. I think this will build a lot of trust. Hopefully, we can play as a team and keep that chemistry together."
