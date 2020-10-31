(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia advances to the quarterfinals of the Class A playoffs in the state of Iowa with a 36-14 win over Riverside.
The Panthers got off to a quick start as they took the opening kickoff 73 yards to the nine yard line and used their strong rushing attack to give Gavin Mcquire a three yard touchdown run to jump ahead 6-0 before even playing two minutes.
“We knew they were going to score. They are too good offensively not to. We just had to keep on moving the ball and getting scores ourselves. It was a great defensive effort, great special teams, offense all around tonight,” head coach Matt Straight said.
With under two minutes to go in the first half Logan-Magnolia found themselves up 14-0 and ready to get the football back. Austin Kremkoski and Riverside had other plans as he found Brogan Allensworth for a 32 yard touchdown pass on 4th and 9 to make it a one score game with 56.8 seconds remaining in the second quarter. That's when the Panthers had a seven play 51 yard touchdown drive in less than a minute to go up at halftime 20-7.
“We’ve been doing that this year. The last two games we played IKM-Manning we scored in the last minute of both of those games to kind of stretch it to a similar lead like that,” Straight said.
The Panther momentum continued to start the quarter as the tough defense forced a three and out. That’s when a punt block led to a scoop and score for Tre Melby and just like that Logan-Magnolia was up 28-7 in a three minute span. From that point Logan Magnolia was able to run the ball and the clock behind Gavin Maguire who finished the night with 116 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.
“It feels wonderful just a shout out to my line though they are the ones who made it all happen,” Maguire said.
Straight echoed the stellar offensive line performance.
“We have four senior starters there so they’ve been doing it quite a while and I’m very happy for those guys, you know the last couple of seasons we’ve played some pretty decent football but haven’t won games and now we are winning games this year so I’m glad they’ve gotten to experience that before their senior season ends,” Straight said.
The Panthers (9-1) will now play host to the Falcons of St. Albert (7-2) next Friday with a trip to the dome on the line. A team they defeated in week two 28-7. Maguire talked about the upcoming preparation.
“We will prepare and rest our bodies and get ready for next week,” Maguire said.
To see the video interviews from tonight's game click below.