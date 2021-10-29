(Mount Ayr) -- The Logan-Magnolia Panthers advance to the Class A quarterfinals in dominant fashion, toppling the Mount Ayr Raiders 34-7.
In their eighth straight win, Panthers' head coach Matt Straight says this was one of the best weeks leading up to a game his team has had this season, and it showed Friday night.
"We had a great week of practice first of all, whenever you do that and have a bunch of seniors who are mature enough to know how to handle postseason, then you feel pretty good about it," Straight said. "We contained their skilled kids for the most part, and that certainly helped us."
The Panthers stormed out of the gate after stalling the Raiders' opening possession in the red zone, putting up the first points of the game by capping off their ensuing 77-yard, 12-play drive that lasted for 6:57. Dylan Oviatt scampered 15 yards for the Panthers' first score, while Gavin Maguire totaled nearly 50 yards on the ground.
"It's just a unit that works well together, you know Gavin is certainly our leader up there because he's so hard nosed and everything goes toward the first down marker," Straight said. "That's what makes Gavin special, you know a lot of kids in all levels of football, if they find space outside they want to bounce it out, but Gavin just cares about the first down marker and the end zone."
Oviatt would finish the night with four carries for 25 yards along with his touchdown run.
However, Oviatt and Maguire weren't the only ones cooking offensively for the Panthers. Carter Edney took in the Panthers' second score of the night from 12 yards out and had 29 yards in the first half.
Maguire would punch in the third and final score of the first half for the Panthers, capping off a phenomenal 120 rushing yard first-half performance.
"We just followed the game plan, you know got a hat on a hat, running backs hit the hole and ran hard," Maguire said.
But the true star of the show for the Panthers Friday night was the defense. Straight specifically says his secondary stepped up in a big way.
"Our DBs didn't allow any deep balls really downfield, and they got a lot of skill kids who can make those plays, so I would say our defensive backs," Straight said. "That's Tarick Rowe, Brody West, Calvin Wallis, Carter Edney, they had some pressure up front, but man they covered well on the back end."
The Panthers gave up 41 total yards of offense for the Raiders throughout the first half, including a net of -5 yards in the second quarter. The Panthers forced two three-and-outs, and a turnover on downs, while the Raiders' fourth drive was cut short by the end of the half.
Not only was the secondary on point, but the Panthers were also able to generate multiple pressures. This included two sacks split between Rex Johnson, Tru Melby, and Jordan Kerger.
"It's huge, It really helps us (linebackers) we don't have linebackers in our face and we can really see the play develop," Maguire said.
The success for Logan-Magnolia wouldn't slow down in the second half either. The Panthers took the opening second-half drive 65 yards down the field as Edney found the end zone for the second time on a 10-yard dash for the corner of the end zone.
The senior quarterback turned utility player would finish the night with five carries and 31 yards, along with his pair of touchdowns.
"Our lineman were blocking downhill, you know everything goes north and south for us," Straight said. "We added four half backs that can pop things, and if they collapse too much inside, we can pop it out and we did that a little bit tonight. We had everything going tonight."
Meanwhile, the Panthers' defense stayed true and held off the Raiders for the second time in the red zone, giving Logan-Magnolia's offense another opportunity to drive over 70 yards down the field for their fifth score of the night.
However, on the drive, Logan-Magnolia looked to punt for the first time. However, a roughing the kicker penalty on Mount Ayr allowed Brody West to rip off a 39-yard touchdown run, making it 34-0. Now, Logan-Magnolia had scored five touchdowns on five straight drives.
Raiders' quarterback Jaixen Frost showed some life rushing for 101 yards on three carries in the second half. The junior ripped off a 44-yard touchdown run with under two minutes left, but it was too little too late.
The Panthers would total 363 yards of offense on the night, including 16 first downs, and held the Raiders to just 167 yards of offense and only six first downs.
Logan-Magnolia moves to 9-1 and now gear up for Woodbury Central in a Class A quarterfinals matchup next week, an opponent Straight says is all too familiar.
"We lost a tough game to Woodbury early, they're a really good team, and we battled them last year in a really close game," Straight said. "We got a big week of game planning ahead of us, we both know each other pretty well, and it's going to be a great atmosphere and I'm glad to be a part of it."
Meanwhile, the Raiders' season ends as Mount Ayr wraps up the season at 7-3. You can watch the full video interviews with Straight and Maguire below.