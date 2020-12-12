(Oakland) -- The Logan-Magnolia wrestling squad flexed its muscle Saturday with a dominant team title at the talent-packed Riverside Invitational.
The Panthers posted 230 team points, 59.5 more than runner-up Aurora for a second consecutive tournament title after narrowly edging Papillion-La Vista South last year.
"There was a lot of really good competition," Coach Dan Thompson told KMA Sports after the meet. "We are happy to win. A lot we could work on, too."
In a tournament that featured 41 state-ranked wrestlers and four ranked teams, the Panthers had four individual champions.
"To be honest, I don't think we are where we thought we would be, but that's alright," Thompson said. "We've had some jumps from some guys. We've still got work to do, but that's part of the journey."
Junior Hagen Heistand posted a dominant title at 132 pounds. The No. 2-ranked grappler in Class 1A posted three wins on the evening, including a 13-5 major-decision win over 1A No. 4 Mikey Baker (West Sioux) in the finals.
"I knew he was going to be pretty tough," Heistand said. "But my takedowns were on key. I wanted to push the pace and score as many points as possible, even if things weren't going my way."
"Hagen has made some big strides in his strength and he looks really good," Thompson said.
Teammate Briar Reisz won a fourth consecutive Riverside Invitational, defeating Nebraska Class B No. 2 Trevor Kluck (Aurora) in the finals by a 5-1 decision.
"It was a good match and test for me," Reisz said about his finals match. "Me mentally preparing and knowing what he does ultimately helped me out in that match."
The biggest key to Reisz's impressive victory was his ability to fend off multiple scoring attempts from Kluck.
"I put myself in a lot of crazy positions in practice, so I can get comfortable," he said.
"Briar beat a really good kid, that was a fun match," Coach Thompson said.
Gavin Maguire (160) and Rex Johnsen (285) also claimed titles for the Panthers while Sean Thompson (126), Brady Thompson (138) and Wyatt Reisz (145) posted runner-up performances.
Aurora's runner-up finish as a team came on the backs of five runner-up finishes and zero champions.
Creston/O-M finished third as a team. Jackson Kinsella (195) was a champion for the Panthers Saturday evening with a dominant day. The Nebraska-Kearney commit wrestled four matches and won each of them by fall in the first period.
Clarinda was the next-highest KMAland, finishing fifth as a team with 136 points. Senior Crew Howard gave the Cardinals a championship at 220 pounds with a quartet of first-period falls.
"I try to attack every match the same way," Howard said. "I come out and try to get to my offense. If I can get my offense going, I can get some W's."
Freshman Kaden Whipp finished second for the Cardinals at 106 pounds.
Harlan finished sixth, led by runner-up finishes from Zane Bendorf (170) and Jeremiah Davis (220).
Atlantic-CAM finished one point back from Harlan, but did have an individual champion -- Kadin Stutzman (170).
Riverside's Jace Rose entertained the hometown crowd with his second Riverside Invitational crown. The junior claimed gold at 120 pounds behind a dominant first-period pin over Class B No. 8 Jeremy Oswald (Aurora) in the finals.
"It was pretty good," Rose said of his title. "I just did what I usually do. Didn't do anything extra. Just did what I do. I tried to attack all matches as aggressively as I could."
Rose's title paced the host Bulldogs to a ninth-place finish as a team.
Other individual champions in Oakland included Woodbury Central's Gunnar Vohs, Beau Klingensmith and Ty Dennison, West Sioux's Braden Graff and Cullen Koedam, as well as ACGC's Seth Danker
The complete team standings, list of individual champions and interviews with Rose, Heistand, Reisz, Howard and Coach Thompson can be viewed below.
TEAM SCORES
1. Logan-Magnolia (230)
2. Aurora (170.5)
3. Creston/O-M (164.5)
4. Woodbury Central (159.5)
5. Clarinda (136)
6. Harlan (128)
7. Atlantic (127)
West Sioux (127)
9. Riverside (120)
10. Pekin (64)
11. ACGC (63)
12. AHSTW (53)
13. Savannah (32)
14. East Mills (31)
15. Audubon (26)
16. Woodbine (19)
17. Shenandoah (3)
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
106: Gunnar Vohs (Woodbury Central)
113: Braden Graff (West Sioux)
120: Jace Rose (Riverside)
126: Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Central)
132: Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia)
138: Seth Danker (ACGC)
145: Cullen Koedam (West Sioux)
152: Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
160: Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia)
170: Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM)
182: Ty Dennison (Woodbury Central)
195: Jackson Kinsella (Creston-OM)
220: Crew Howard (Clarinda)
285: Rex Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia)